Deavan Clegg thanks fans for donating over $40,000 for son Taeyang’s cancer treatment

Deavan Clegg has been feeling the love ever since she announced the devastating news that her son Taeyang was diagnosed with cancer.

However, her supporters are helping with more than just words of encouragement. So far, they’ve dated over $40,000 to help with Taeyang’s treatment.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum recently took to social media to express her gratitude for the large sum that has been donated so far, and she shared an update on the three-year-old.

Back in 2022, Deavan and her mom Elicia Clegg set up a GoFundMe account and urged people to help with their fundraising efforts. The goal was set at $50,000 and right now they are very close to that amount.

Elicia, who is in charge of the GoFundMe page, has been posting monthly updates about her grandson to keep donors in the loop.

May 2023 marked one year since Taeyang was diagnosed with Leukemia, and in Elicia’s update, she asked for prayers that by next year this time, the toddler will be cancer free.

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg says her son Taeyang is ‘doing much better’

The former TLC personality had good news for her 533,000 Instagram followers as she thanked them for the financial support that has been helping the family amid Taeyang’s treatment.

She posted an adorable photo of her son — who, by the way, has his beautiful hair again after losing it during chemotherapy treatment — with a big smile on his face as he held tight to his teddy bear.

“Cancer update. We’ve came along way since last year!” wrote Deavan. “Taeyang is doing much better. He only has to go to clinic once a month. His hair is growing back nicely and he is very happy.”

The mom of three also noted that Taeyang has gained back the weight he lost and “seems to have a lot more energy lately.”

Deavan Clegg thanks her supporters for donating $41,000

Deavan also expressed thanks to the people who have donated to GoFundMe as they inch closer to their goal.

“We are thankful for everyone who has helped,” wrote Deavan on Instagram. “We’ve raised $41,000 out of the $50,000 for his treatment and care and we want to say thank you so much!”

The actual amount raised, as of the time of writing this article, was $41,568. The top donation was from an anonymous contributor who gave $1000 several months ago when the fundraiser was initially set up.

Deavan noted, “Although we still have a long journey to go! We know Taeyang will beat cancer! Thank you everyone. You can read more health updates on his gofundme page.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC and Discovery+.