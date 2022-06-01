Deavan Clegg thanks 90 Day Fiance cast for outpouring of support amid her son’s Leukemia diagnosis

Deavan Clegg expresses thanks for ongoing support. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg is still coming to terms with her son Taeyang’s Leukemia diagnosis. However, after she shared the devastating news on social media Deavan received an outpouring of support from her TLC family.

Several 90 Day Fiance cast members sent their love to Deavan on social media and shared Taeyang’s GoFundMe page on their accounts.

After sharing the news yesterday, Deavan also urged people to contribute funds so that Taeyang could get the help he needs.

Deavan has seen all the efforts that her castmates have made so far and she posted a thank you message to express her gratitude.

Deavan Clegg thanks the 90 Day Fiance cast for their support

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star was admittedly overwhelmed by the support she received amid her son’s cancer diagnosis.

A few years ago, Deavan revealed that her daughter Drascilla was diagnosed with Bells Palsy and now she’s been hit with more bad news.

The pregnant reality TV personality took to social media to express her gratitude to those who made an effort to help.

“I wanted to thank all of my 90 Day cast members for sharing and donating. It truly means the world to us,” wrote Deavan in a post on her Instagram Story.

“The support of everyone has been so overwhelming,” she continued. “I’ve been in tears all morning, thank you, thank you…”

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan also expressed thanks to her social media followers and supporters in another post.

Deavan Clegg urges people to donate to Taeyang’s medical care

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star shared more words of thanks on Instagram to everyone who has donated and has spread the word about Taeyang’s illness.

She shared a video of the toddler in the hospital amid his chemotherapy treatment for b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Deavan said it would be a long two-year process for her and Jihoon Lee’s son but revealed that there’s a high success rate that Taeyang will make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Deavan is doing all she can to raise funds for his medical care and she’s thankful for those who have reached out to help.

“I want to thank everyone for the huge amount of support,” wrote Deavan. “This week has [flipped] our lives upside down.”

She continued, “Childhood cancer is one of the worst things to happen to anyone or any family. We will keep everyone updated on Taeyang’s Journey to recovery. We are creating shirts today for our little man.”

“If you can help please donate to Taeyang’s GoFundMe all donations will go towards his medical bills and care he may need throughout this long journey,” added Deavan.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.