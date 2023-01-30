Deavan Clegg gives full story behind son Taeyang’s name

Former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg and her partner Topher Park dished on the full story behind Deavan’s son Taeyang’s name.

Three-year-old Taeyang is Deavan’s son with her ex-husband from Seasons 1 and 2 of The Other Way, Jihoon Lee.

Deavan shared the video clip of her and Topher talking about Taeyang’s name on her Instagram, where she has 535k followers. The clip was from Deavan and Topher’s podcast on their YouTube channel under Deavan’s name, or @familyvanny3371, where they have 106k subscribers.

In the video where Deavan and Topher were talking into their podcast mics, Deavan said there is a Korean singer who goes by the name Taeyang but that she did not name Taeyang after the singer.

She revealed that she wanted Taeyang’s name to be “Taehyung” but that there was an argument about that name, presumably with Jihoon.

Topher jumped in to say that Taeyang has an American name but that he goes by his Korean name and only responds to that.

Deavan told listeners that Taeyang’s English name was Ethan, further saying that he “looks like an Ethan.”

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee’s son Taeyang is battling childhood cancer

Last year, Deavan shared the news that Taeyang had been diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a type of blood cancer.

Since the diagnosis in May 2022, Taeyang has been in and out of the hospital. Deavan and her mom Elicia Clegg have been documenting the difficult time the family and Taeyang have had.

Taeyang’s symptoms started in April 2022 when he “started wheezing, seemed overly tired, and started saying ‘ouch.'” His symptoms progressively got worse, and the doctors have been doing a number of treatments on him, including chemotherapy.

There is a GoFundMe account run by Elicia that has raised $40,587 of its $50,000 goal.

On the GoFundMe, Eliicia keeps supporters updated on Taeyang’s health and progress.

Deavan gave birth to her third child in 2022

Deavan was pregnant and gave birth in 2022 but has largely kept her third child out of the spotlight. This is Deavan’s first child with Topher.

In late November 2022, the 26-year-old hinted at her baby’s gender.

During an Instagram Q&A, Deavan announced that she was in the process of editing her pregnancy vlog.

In that same Q&A, Deavan was asked if she had a girl, and she responded by sharing an emoji of a blue heart with a baby in it.

Later, in a different answer, Deavan said that her baby was “happy and healthy” and seemed to confirm the gender by referring to the child as “he.”

