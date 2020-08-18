Dean Unglert speaks out about Clare Crawley’s decision to ditch The Bachelorette

Dean Unglert has an interesting past with The Bachelor franchise.

Last year, he showed up on Bachelor In Paradise, told everyone that he lived in a van, left the show, and then came back because he really wanted to pursue Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

At the time, Caelynn had given up on him and was starting to bond with other contestants.

However, she decided to leave with him and she enjoyed living in his van. And despite his less than glamourous way of finding love, he’s now speaking out about Clare Crawley’s season.

He doesn’t quite understand why Clare would ditch filming 12 days into production because she thinks she has found love.

Dean Unglert speaks out about Clare Crawley’s decision to stop The Bachelorette

Dean thinks there’s much more to the story and that something appears fishy from what we’re being told about the production.

“I don’t understand why Clare could just be like, ‘Yep, this is the person I like. Let’s just cut me off now,’” Dean revealed to US Weekly while promoting his new podcast, I Suck At Dating.

Dean thinks there’s more to the story and points out that it’s too convenient that she fell in love after 12 days and shuts down production, so she could be with Dale Moss.

“There’s gotta be something else and I don’t know what it is. … It just seems a little fishy. It’s a little too convenient that Clare fell in love and 12 days and left the filming of the show just to pursue the relationship with this guy,” he explains.

Dean also points out that he’s sure that production was told that they had to shut down or cut it short because Clare had made up her mind. We’ve already heard stories that she refused to come out of her room to film dates that had been scheduled.

Dean also speculates that production may have tried to push Clare to film anyways, reminding her that she signed a three-month contract and that she would need to film the show to the end.

Dean Unglert has his own interesting story from Bachelor In Paradise

Dean and Caelynn have kept a low profile since leaving Bachelor In Paradise behind. Fans wondered whether Caelynn had moved into Dean’s van after appearing on Bachelor In Paradise. She embraced the lifestyle but after a year, they appear to have a place of their own now.

Dean and Caelynn shared an interesting update when they appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, sharing that they are now in a domestic partnership. Even though they aren’t legally married, they are everything that a married couple is – except they don’t have the paper from the state.

As Dean explained, he doesn’t need a piece of paper to tell him that Caelynn is his soul mate.

While these two enjoyed traveling after Bachelor In Paradise, they have bonded during the quarantine.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.