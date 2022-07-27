Dean Unglert scatters his mom’s ashes, Caelynn Miller-Keyes there for support

Dean Unglert scatters his mom’s ashes. Pic credit: @deanie_babies/Instagram

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have proved everyone wrong as their relationship has been thriving since they left the beach together back on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Throughout their relationship of new pups, van living, and buying a house in Las Vegas, the two are still going strong and have more love for one another each and every passing day.

As viewers watched Dean on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, they saw him tell her the heartbreaking story of his mom.

Dean revealed to everyone that his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was just nine years old.

He then went on to state that she was doing better, and things were looking up again until she relapsed five years later and passed away shortly after when Dean was only fourteen.

Now Dean, and Caelynn, have honored Dean’s mom’s last wishes and have scattered her ashes exactly where she wanted to be.

Dean Unglert brings Caelynn Miller-Keyes with him to scatter his mom’s ashes

Dean posted the emotional video to his Instagram page and captioned the moments with a sweet and heartfelt message.

He stated, “16 years ago, while in hospice care, my mom told us her final wish was to have her ashes scattered along a cliff side in hawaii. it took us 10 years to to finally make it happen but my siblings and i made good on her wish.”

Dean went on to write, “this trip, on our last day in oahu, caelynn and i got to visit that exact spot and hang with her for a bit. it was an amazing experience and a great way to say hello to my mom while saying goodbye to the island.”

Bachelor Nation reacted to Dean’s emotional video

Becca Tilley, who appeared on back-to-back seasons of The Bachelor with Chris Soules and Ben Higgins, was the first to comment on Dean’s post as she simply put four red heart emojis to show her support.

Caelynn herself posted next as she stated, “Thanks for bringing me. It was the most special day of our whole trip [red heart].”

Two more users wrote “Beautiful man” and “That’s so sweet, Dean,” respectively.

While another claimed it was so nice for Dean to have Caelynn, whom he called his soul mate, with him, another showed their love for Dean’s video and caption.

Another woman posted, “So very beautiful in every way,” while one more could relate to Dean as she declared, “Thanks for sharing. We are Scattering my dads ashes into a special place of water where my family has been going for years, this fall.”

Bachelor Nation hopes that Dean is able to continue healing and felt close to his mom in those moments that he and Caelynn got to commemorate her memory.

