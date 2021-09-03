Dean Unglert explains why he wants Greg Grippo to be the next Bachelor

Bachelor in Paradise alum Dean Unglert shares why he thinks Greg Grippo should be the next Bachelor lead. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Dean Unglert is pulling for Bachelorette Season 17 star Greg Grippo to be the next Bachelor lead.

Dean shared that he not only thinks Greg is charismatic but would do better as the Bachelor as opposed to one of many contestants on The Bachelorette.

“I want it to be Greg [Grippo]. I liked Greg a lot. Greg is handsome. I know that he has his issues with the process, I guess, but I think if Greg was, like, the guy for his season, I think things maybe go a little bit differently. That’s who I’m pulling for,” Dean told Us Weekly.

Why Dean Unglert pulling for Greg Grippo shouldn’t be surprising for Bachelore Nation

Dean has several things in common with Greg, so his decision isn’t too surprising.

Dean is known not to be one for convention as he embraced van life for a good portion of his time with the franchise and has opted for a domestic partnership with Caelynn Miller-Keyes as opposed to an engagement or marriage. This is probably why Dean appreciated when Greg wanted to get away from the “rose talk” during his fight with Katie Thurston.

“It’s a complete destruction of the show in a good way. You know, like, ‘He’s not worried about the roses, he just wants to find love,” Dean added.

Additionally, Dean shared a similar experience with Greg as they both went from nice guy to villain edits.

Greg went from frontrunner and fan-favorite to creating a divide within Bachelor Nation when he told Katie off.

Dean was also the “nice guy” of Rachel Lindsay’s season. Viewers sympathized with him after his dad’s behavior during his extremely uncomfortable hometown date.

However, Dean became a bit of a bad boy and got the player reputation when he couldn’t choose between Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard.

While he thinks other contenders would be a great Bachelor, he admitted he couldn’t help but be partial to Greg.

He expressed, “I do agree that Andrew [Spencer] would be a fantastic Bachelor as well. I’ve just got like a little man crush on Greg.”

Who does Caelynn Miller-Keyes think should be the next Bachelor?

His partner Caelynn Miller-Keyes also weighed in on the matter. She had totally different picks for The Bachelor, listing pretty much everyone but Greg.

She noted Justin Glaze, Andrew Spencer, and Michael Allio would be her top picks.

The potential Bachelor lead hasn’t been announced yet, so technically, anything’s possible.

However, Reality Steve recently doubled down on his convictions about Greg Grippo being the next Bachelor.

Bachelor Nation will just have to wait for ABC’s official announcement to find out for sure.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.