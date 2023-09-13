David shows off the house he wants to buy for Sheila and her son but ‘can’t afford’ it

David and Sheila have officially captured our cold hearts this season with their wholesome relationship — something we rarely see on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

After proposing to Sheila in a previous episode, David is already planning for their future, and he recently found a house that would suit them nicely.

There’s only one problem, and it’s a big one: money. Join the club, David!

He posted photos of the pricey pad on social media and noted that it would be perfect for Sheila and her son, but for now, it’s just a dream.

Meanwhile, TV viewers are dreaming right along with the 42-year-old because if anyone deserves a gorgeous new pad, it’s Sheila.

We’ve seen the dilapidated condition of the house where Sheila and her family reside in the Philippines, which ultimately proved deadly for Sheila’s mom.

Mere hours after meeting David for the first time, she tripped on the rickety staircase in their home and later died. The house is still in disrepair, and David hopes to take his soon-to-be wife out of those conditions.

David shares photos of the stunning home he wants to buy for Sheila and her son

David has big plans for his life with Sheila and her son, which involves providing them with a stunning home.

He posted several photos and details of a gorgeous two-story property in Cebu, Philippines, close to the beach, with a swimming pool.

“I am dream of buy house for Sheila and son 🤩🤩🤩🤩 but I can’t afford lol 🥴🥴🥴🥴 Lol 😝,” he captioned the post, and noted that it was for sale and “So beautiful.”

David gets support and encouragement from 90 Day Fiance viewers

After sharing the photos on Instagram, David got a slew of support from 90 Day Fiance viewers who encouraged him to not give up on his dream home.

“Don’t feel bad it’s expensive time for everyone. Just keep doing the best you can 🏚️🏡🏠👉🏼🤟 Sheila and son it will happen eventually👌” said one commenter.

“It will happen David most important is for you 3 to be together 🙏🏻❤️,” added someone else.

“Keep hope and dreams alive,” exclaimed one Instagram user.

One person told him, “It’s beautiful, just perfect for you and your family. Good luck to you! ❤️.”

Someone else wrote,” You will get there David 😊🙏.”

Here’s hoping Sheila and David will get the home of their dreams, although we’re wondering why the property is in the Phillipines.

Last we checked, the plan was for Sheila and her son to move to the U.S. with David, but clearly, those plans have changed.

Will we see the couple on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way next?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.