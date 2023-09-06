90 Day Fiance star David Dangerfield exposes scammer who set up fraudulent GoFundMe for Sheila’s home repairs

A defrauder has been trying to earn money under the guise of raising money to repair Sheila Mangubat‘s home in the Philippines, but the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is ensuring that doesn’t happen.

David and Sheila have captivated 90 Day Fiance fans’ hearts this season with their wholesome international love story.

When David traveled to the Philippines to meet Sheila for the first time, he learned just how dire conditions were in her family’s home.

So dire, in fact, that a shoddy staircase resulted in Sheila’s mom taking a spill and losing her life just hours after meeting David.

David, like most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, was heartbroken by the poverty level Sheila’s family lived in but admitted that he couldn’t afford the repairs.

So, it seemed like fantastic news when a GoFundMe appeared online to help raise money to fix up Sheila’s family’s dilapidated home.

A scammer created a GoFundMe misleading 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans

Several hundreds of dollars were raised as a result, and it looked as though Sheila might finally receive some much-needed cash to help out her family.

However, there was one issue: the GoFundMe was created by a scammer.

David called out the fraud on Instagram, sharing two screenshots from the now-defunct GoFundMe on his feed.

In the first post, the screenshot from the site depicted a photo of Sheila’s family’s home from a scene during 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The caption below the photo reads, “Let’s fix Sheila’s home” and at the time, $765 had been raised.

In the caption of his Instagram post, David noted that Sheila sent the image to him, and in the comments, he elaborated further.

David Dangerfield puts a stop to the scammer’s money-making efforts with the help of his fiancee Sheila Mangubat

“Although Sheila and I truly thank all the fans that are willing to support her, we kindly ask that you do not start any campaigns asking for donations from 90 Day Fans,” David wrote.

In another comment, David explained that someone other than himself and Sheila created the fraudulent GoFundMe and apologized to their fans who contributed money to the cause. He also noted that he and Sheila do not know Bri Bruce, who created the GoFundMe.

David urged his and Sheila’s fans not to donate to the fraudulent GoFundMe. Pic credit: @david.dangerfield1/Instagram

David shared another screenshot from the GoFundMe before it was taken down, again warning his followers of the scammer and apologizing to those who donated funds.

The 42-year-old reality TV star added, “Hello all please people look for end of episode tv show . Just wait see what happens on tv show.”

Luckily, Sheila and David’s eagle-eyed discovery has shut down the scammer’s efforts and saved others from losing out by contributing to the defrauder’s efforts.

David told his fans that creating a GoFundMe himself was too expensive

As Monsters and Critics reported last month, David explained to his Instagram followers why he was unable to create a GoFundMe for Sheila himself.

According to David, the taxes involved were too expensive for him.

“I know that lots people ask me about gofindme.and sorry I can’t do that because I can’t afford pay tax or irs,” he wrote. “And can’t send money to house for sale.”

David has urged his fans to wait and see how his and Sheila’s storyline pans out this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Perhaps they were able to find a way to repair Sheila’s home after all or move her family out of the house altogether — we’ll just have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.