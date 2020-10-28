Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
David and Annie hit the mountains – 90 Day Fiance stars share weekend retreat after recent Tanzania vacation


Annie and David on 90 Day.
David and Annie are spending a lot of time together. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple David and Annie wear many hats. From a new Facebook cooking show to virtual cooking lessons, they love engaging with their fans.

One of the many services they list on their website is tour guide and travel services. So, if you ever wanted to hear live Pillow Talk commentary on your trip, here’s your chance.

If you wanted to, you could even hire the couple for an appearance at a birthday or bachelor party.

They offer travel services

David recently surprised his wife with a nine-day trip to the island of Zanzibar off the coast of Tanzania.

They are both huge travel enthusiasts and have found ways to get away during the current pandemic.

Of course, the trip included some cooking as David mentioned that the couple visited a spice farm and Annie cooked with some of the local villagers.

It was time for a change of pace


After hitting their tropical island adventure, it was time for another change of scenery.

David and Annie live in Scottsdale, Arizona which led this couple to venture out to the mountainous terrain of nearby Greer.

David posted a photo of Annie enjoying the newfound relaxation and fishing for some trout near the cabin they rented.

Of course, David would mention that his talented wife would be cooking her own fish after catching it.

Viewers flooded David’s comments with such praise for his Thai wife. One Instagram user wrote, “Can u clone her!? Even id marry her! 😍🔥”

While David can’t clone Annie just yet, viewers may get to try her cooking soon. The couple has recently announced plans to work with investors to design their dream restaurant.

David and Annie have come a long way to accomplish their dreams and viewers are happy that one of their favorite 90 Day Fiance couples have pushed through and stayed together.

90 Day Fiance OG fans will remember when David had to borrow money from a friend to pay Annie’s dowry.

Would you want to take a trip with David and Annie?

Spice it Up with Annie & David will air on TLC’s Facebook Watch beginning October 28.

