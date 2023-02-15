Darcey & Stacey viewers slam Stacey Silva’s desire for an expensive wedding

During the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, Stacey Silva and her husband Florian Sukaj sat down with their wedding planner and looked at a possible venue.

Stacey originally wanted a European wedding but conceded to have it in Miami, Florida, where she and Florian live, at Florian’s behest.

After taking the proposed venue, Stacey, Florian, and the wedding planner got honest about the numbers. The wedding planner said they were looking at around $70,000 for 100 people and $90,000 for 150 people. Stacey clarified that they would be looking at upwards of $100,000 and the wedding planner agreed.

Florian remarked that they could buy a house for that much, but Stacey contended that the money would be worth it for an experience they could look back on.

TLC and 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram pages put out a joint post resharing the clip of Stacey and Florian touring the venue and talking about the wedding expense.

Darcey & Stacey viewers landed in the comments to sound off on Stacey’s desire for a costly wedding.

Darcey & Stacey viewers question Stacey Silva’s desire to have a pricey wedding

Stacey’s desire to have a lavish and expensive wedding for herself and Florian has come under fire from Darcey & Stacey viewers.

One critic landed in the comments section of TLC and 90 Day Fiance’s reshared clip post and jabbed, “This is like her 3rd wedding 🙄 shes too old to be carrying on about a huge dream wedding.”

Another viewer questioned, “How they can afford an almost 100.000$ wedding? Does the show pay Stacy all of that???”

Darcey & Stacey viewers sounded off about Stacey’s extravagant wedding desires. Pic credit: @tlc/@90dayfiance/Instagram

Someone else said that Florian’s reservations were right and added, “waste of money when you are already married.”

Another viewer shared, “This is insane. 90k for one night 🤮🤮🤮.”

Darcey & Stacey viewers were not on board with the wedding costs. Pic credit: @tlc/@90dayfiance/Instagram

Another notion questioned where the “100k for this wedding” would come from.

One Darcey & Stacey viewer questioned the source of the wedding money. Pic credit: @tlc/@90dayfiance/Instagram

Stacey and Florian had a COVID-19-era wedding in 2020

In Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey, Florian came to America on a K-1 visa after he and Stacey had been together for five years.

Shortly after Florian’s arrival, the coronavirus pandemic broke out, and any plans they had for a lavish wedding were put to the side.

The pair still had to get married during Florian’s 90-day time limit, so they had a ceremony in their apartment. Stacey wore an elegant wedding dress she got in Florian’s native Albania.

While Stacey and Florian got married and carried on in their relationship, Stacey’s twin sister Darcey Silva was together with her now ex-boyfriend/fiance, Georgi Rusev.

After Georgi proposed to Darcey for the first time, the idea of a “twin wedding” was at the forefront of Darcey and Stacey’s thinking.

Darcey and Georgi broke up while the Tell All for Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey was airing, which meant that the twin wedding was off.

The twin wedding has become a sore subject between Darcey and Stacey who have been butting heads about it this season on Darcey & Stacey.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.