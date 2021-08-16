Darcey & Stacey spoilers: Georgi Rusev is shocked when Darcey Silva returns to Connecticut without him

Darcey Silva returns home without Georgi Rusev. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva is putting her foot down after an intense conversation with her fiance, Georgi Rusev. In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode, the Darcey & Stacey star decided to go back home to Connecticut without him.

The couple, along with Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj, were all in Georgi’s hometown to collect things from his old apartment. However, Darcey was also on a quest to learn more about Georgi’s life, and things didn’t go well with that.

Their first meetup with Georgi’s friends didn’t yield much information and ended in a dramatic altercation. After Darcey stormed off, she later met up with Georgi’s ex-wife, and the information she received left even more doubts about Georgi’s intentions.

Darcey Silva puts her foot down

Things continue to go downhill for Darcey and Georgi in a clip for tonight’s episode of Darcey & Stacey. The couple’s attempt to talk things out didn’t bode well in the end for Georgi after Darcey make it clear she was returning home without him.

“I’m just walking away because I just, I want openness, and I want honesty, and I just don’t feel like, you know, sometimes your demeanor is just closed off,” remarked Darcey. “And that’s not a very healthy relationship.”

“You meet my friends. You meet my ex. I’m always open,” responded Georgi.

“I did it for clarity because, you know, I don’t want roundabout answers to be honest with you, and she answered,” said Darcey.

The reality TV personality shared a bit more during her confessional about her meet-up with Georgi’s wife.

“I don’t think Octavia made anything up that she told me, but on the other hand, I wanna give Georgi the benefit of the doubt, but it’s just really hard to believe everything that he says.”

Darcey got emotional as she continued her conversation with Georgi.

“I’m not chasing a man,” said Darcey. “I want my fiance to come to me. I wanna feel loved, I wanna feel embraced, I wanna feel all the feelings that you get to feel from me,” she continued tearfully.

Darcey goes back to Connecticut without Georgi Rusev

In the clip, Darcey made it clear that she was serious about her needs and expectations.

Georgi gave Darcey a tight embrace and commented, “I wanna give you love but sometimes you kind of pushing me away with your insecurity, your questioning, your, your trust issues…”

He added, ” I never do something to make you feel that you cannot trust me…”

As the couple continued to discuss their issues, Darcey made a decision, “I love you…but I feel like I need to honor who I am as a woman.”

She continued, “And I don’t feel like at times I’m feeling your commitment openly, and honestly, and emotionally and until I do feel those things from you, I don’t want you to come back to Connecticut.”

Check out the intense clip below and watch the full scene play out tonight.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.