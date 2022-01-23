Darcey & Stacey spoilers: Darcey’s dad is concerned that her relationship with Georgi Rusev won’t last

Darcey and Georgi are working on their relationship and Mike Silva chimed in. Pic credit: TLC

In a preview of the upcoming episode of Darcey and Stacey airing January 24, Darcey’s dad Mike Silva expresses his concerns about the status of Darcey and Georgi’s current relationship

Darcey and Georgi have had a very up and down relationship over the past few years, and although the couple is seeking counseling to better their relationship, Darcey’s father does have some concerns.

Equal effort is needed for a successful relationship

Mike voices that both Georgi and Darcey need to put in equal effort to survive their relationship. It has been very apparent over the years that Darcey is not going to get away from Georgi anytime soon, so it’s only fitting that they try and work their relationship out.

Darcey’s dad Mike puts heavy emphasis on the fact that Georgi needs to try and bond with his daughters as if they are going to be a family one day because that is genuinely what Darcey wants, and Mike sees that; however, he does not see the effort that Georgi is putting in to get to know Darcey’s two daughters Aniko and Aspen.

Darcey’s daughters have expressed their concerns about their mother’s relationship with Georgi as they do not see that he is the most fitting person for their mother.

They have said that they are tired of seeing the two fight and they see their mother trying so hard to make that relationship work; however, it has not always been the most smooth ride.

Georgi needs to bond with the girls

Mike really drives home the fact that Georgi needs to focus his efforts on building a solid bond with Aspen and Aniko, as they will be the driving force behind the success of their relationship. Georgi can’t possibly expect that he can get by just focusing solely on him and Darcey’s relationship and neglecting the daughters because it will not end in a successful outcome for the two.

Mike mentioned that he had a failed relationship because the woman did not accept and like his kids, so when it comes to his own kids, it’s valid for Mike to have these concerns about Georgi and Darcey moving forward.

Over the years, we have witnessed many diabolical blowout fights between Darcey and Georgi; however, it seems like the couple is trying to make their relationship more solid as they try to grow closer. But, Mike will always have his concerns as Darcey and Stacey will always hold a special place in his heart.

You can catch the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey Monday nights on TLC at 8:00 ET.