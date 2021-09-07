Darcey & Stacey: Jesse Meester shades Darcey Silva while speaking to Georgi Rusev

Jesse Meester dropped some shady information about Darcey when Georgi asked him more about her. Pic credit: TLC

In the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey’s fiance Georgi Rusev reached out to Darcey’s ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester in a desperate attempt to understand Darcey’s mistrusting behavior.

What Georgi heard from Jesse was not what he was expecting, and Jesse’s rhetoric and attitude ended up making him look villainous.

Jesse came out swinging at Georgi’s inquisition into Darcey’s personality in a relationship when he tried to say that Darcey was talking to both him and her other ex-boyfriend Tom Brooks at the same time. He reiterated that Darcey cheated on both him and Tom behind their backs with each other.

Georgi didn’t appreciate Jesse’s character attack on Darcey and wrote the notion off as Jesse trying to throw more shade at what was just a bad relationship all around.

Georgi said he felt stupid after the conversation and that he made a mistake in trying to talk to Darcey’s ex.

Georgi Rusev felt like he had to talk to Jesse Meester to understand Darcey Silva better

Georgi was upset by Darcey’s admission that she was still talking to his ex-wife Octavia for insider information. Hence, he decided to try the same tactic and talk to Darcey’s ex-boyfriend Jesse.

What began as Georgi’s attempt to find out more about Jesse’s experience being in a relationship with Darcey ended up being a barrage of accusations from Jesse about things Darcey allegedly did.

Jesse said that Darcey insisted on looking through his phone, tried to reach out to his exes, and that she played him and Tom by dating both of them at the same time behind their backs.

While Georgi agreed that he shared a similar experience with Darcey going through his phone, he realized that Jesse was more so trying to throw shade at Darcey and that Darcey’s trust issues do not stem from his own behavior.

Jesse revealed some never before heard gossip about his ex-girlfriend Darcey. Pic credit: TLC

Is Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s relationship repairable?

Darcey and Georgi have had drama throughout their entire relationship, usually caused by Darcey’s deep trust issues. Could their relationship be so used to strain that they will bounce back yet again? Or is this latest fight over a lack of trust, understanding, and respect for one another be the final straw?

There have been social media posts from Darcey hinting that she’s is currently single recently. She hashtagged #singlelife in a recent photo leading followers to believe she and Georgi may have broken up again.

Before that, however, Georgi posted a loving picture and caption on Instagram solidifying their love to followers.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.