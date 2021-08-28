Darcey & Stacey: Is this proof Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev called it quits?

Darcey’s latest post could signal that she and Georgi broke up. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey may have just alluded to the fact she and Georgi are no longer together.

In the current season of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey and Georgi are continuously having deep relationship problems, and off-screen it may have gotten to be too much.

Darcey dropped some cryptic hashtags on a recent Instagram post that sent followers into thinking the worst.

Did Darcey Silva let everyone know that she and Georgi Rusev are broken up?

Darcey decided to possibly let followers know that she and Georgi are broken up even though Darcey & Stacey is still airing, which is concerning to viewers.

The post that Darcey made was a highly filtered selfie that she captioned, “Happily sexy!”

The most interesting part about the post, however, was the hashtags she chose. She included #movingforward and more alarmingly #singlelife.

Darcey has not come out publicly about any breakup, which makes this post so cryptic. Fans took notice of the unnerving hashtags and were posting about it.

Instagram entertainment reporter @90daythemelanatedway reposted Darcey’s post and drew followers’ attention with a red arrow to the hashtags.

In the caption they wrote, “Are you watching the latest season of #darceyandstacey ??? If you are, you know there [have] been some issues in Darcey & Georgi’s relationship.”

“Well, her latest post is causing a buzz online because some of the #hashtags she used. #movingforward #singlelife[.] Do you think she’s alluding to something?”

It’s possible that Darcey dropped the hashtags to drum up some drama and get more people interested in the season, or it may really be news of a breakup.

Either way, fans will be watching carefully to see what other things Darcey posts on social media.

How will Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s relationship end this season?

A few weeks ago Georgi posted a loving picture and caption of him and Darcey on Instagram, signaling that everything may be going well for them.

This season still has the potential to turn around for Darcey and Georgi, even though they have a lot to work out in order to be successful partners for each other.

Darcey does have a tendency to create problems and really hates that Georgi is not transparent.

Georgi says being open is not a personality trait of his, but he knows he needs to change if he ever wants to please Darcey.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.