Darcey & Stacey spoiler: Georgi posts about relationship with Darcey

Georgi made it clear to fans and critics where he stands in his relationship with Darcey. Pic credit: TLC

Many Darcey & Stacey fans and critics have been dying to know if Georgi and Darcey are still together currently. Georgi loudly answered that question and tried to put haters to rest by posting a warm and loving picture with Darcey.

Darcey returned the sentiment by commenting on his post as well.

In the three episodes of Darcey & Stacey so far, viewers have seen a lot of volatility and turmoil in Darcey & Georgi’s relationship. Historically, their relationship has been full of drama, mostly from Darcey creating problems, blowing things out of proportion, and bringing her trust issues from her past relationships into this one.

Georgi’s post, however, paints a much different picture than what onlookers have been seeing on their screens. Could it be that they’ve solved a lot of problems in their relationship and they are stronger now than on the show? Are they already trying to get a Season 3? Or is any of what is seen on TV inflated for dramatic purposes?

Georgi Rusev posted a picture with a heartfelt caption about Darcey Silva on Instagram

Georgi posted a photo with Darcey geotagged in South Beach, Miami, with the caption, “The power of love is stronger than everything else.”

Darcey commented on Georgi’s bold post by gushing, “True love! I love you!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Georgi let his followers know the status of his relationship with Darcey in an Instagram post. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

The photo comes as a lot of attention has been given to the toxicity of Georgi and Darcey’s relationship on the show.

There is a lot more drama to come on the rest of Darcey & Stacey this season

The fallout remains to be seen from the disastrous trip to DC where Stacey and Florian and Darcey accompanied him to move out of his place there and to meet his friends. Darcey and Stacey epically embarrassed Georgi in front of his friends when they launched an attack on him about whether he is trying to take advantage of Darcey or not.

Darcey’s mistrust and desperate search for answers about Georgi’s past and intentions will lead her to seek out Georgi’s ex-wife with Stacey.

Based on the trailer for this season, it also looks like Georgi will do some snooping of his own and will reach out to Darcey’s ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.