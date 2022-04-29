Darcey Silva’s daughter reveals big college plans

Darcey Silva’s daughter announced her college plans to Darcey & Stacey fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey viewers have become very familiar with Darcey Silva’s daughters Aniko and Aspen Bollok.

Recently, Aniko shared a milestone moment with Darcey & Stacey fans on TikTok as she revealed what college she planned on attending.

In the short video, Aniko did a TikTok voiced-over impression to signify her excitement about her choice to attend the University of Arizona.

During the Tell All for Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey, Aniko revealed that she was thinking of attending the University of Miami which is where the family and Georgi visited during the season. The Silva twins appear to have moved down there since the Tell All.

Aniko’s little sister Aspen recently shared photos from her prom and it is unclear what her plans for the future are.

Darcey Silva's daughter Aniko Bollok shares major news about college plans

Darcey’s oldest daughter Aniko used her TikTok to let her 90 Day and Darcey & Stacey fanbase know what her college plans were officially going to be.

Adorned in a University of Arizona sweatshirt, Aniko pretended to be on the phone as she mimicked an excited little girl’s voice saying, “There’s a new ‘My Little Pony’ movie coming out in like 5 weeks.”

A male’s voice then asks, “How excited are you?”

To which the little girl’s voice let out a scream which Aniko simulated as well.

Over the video, Aniko wrote, “I’m going to uarizona in 4 months.”

In the caption of the video, Aniko described, “I’m so excited I can cry.”

Darcey Silva’s parenting has come under question by 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey critics

Darcey’s parenting choices and skills have come under fire many times throughout her time on Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey.

Critics specifically have taken issue with Darcey’s choice to leave her daughters behind to meet foreign men she never met before. To that end, Darcey brought the toxicity of her relationship with Jesse Meester around the girls which they’ve said had a negative effect on them.

Furthermore, Darcey chose to move out of her dad’s house she lived in with her daughters and move into an apartment with her now-ex-fiance Georgi Rusev while their relationship was still new. Darcey’s move also took place in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.