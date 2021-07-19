Darcey Silva teases ‘ups and downs’ with Georgi Rusev in Season 2 of Darcey and Stacey

Darcey Silva teases conflict with Georgi Rusev. Pic credit:TLC

Darcey Silva is teasing the status of her relationship with fiance Georgi Rusev before the Season 2 premiere of Darcey and Stacey. Season 1 ended with a romantic proposal between Darcey and Georgi and it appeared that after years of bad relationships, the mom-of-two was finally getting her happily ever after.

However, the fairytale may be ending before it even begins because things are already rocky between the pair. As a matter of fact, we recently learned that the couple got into a big fight, hours after their engagement. But how are things between the couple now and will they tie the knot this season?

Darcey Silva teases ‘up and downs’ in her relationship

The Darcey and Stacey star had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight to promote Season 2 of the TLC show, and talks quickly turned to Darcey’s recent engagement. During the interview, she admitted that the relationship between her and Georgi has hit some snags while teasing what viewers can expect in the upcoming season.

“You know end of Season 1 I got my dream proposal with my dream guy and all that good stuff, but you know I was having some questions and I needed some transparency so you’re gonna kinda see some of the ups and downs that Georgi and I have gone through,” confessed Darcey.

In a recent sneak peek of Season 2, the 46-year-old shared her frustration about not knowing much about Georgi’s life — despite her opening up to him about everything. This was the very thing that caused conflict between them soon after getting engaged, and it’s apparently an ongoing issue in their relationship.

Will there be a wedding this season?

During her chat with the media outlet, Darcey continued to share more about the ongoing issues between her and Georgi.

Darcey admitted, “It’s not all great guys, it’s not all great you know, I have a big heart, I deserve love and I just want transparency. I don’t want to just continue to be in relationships that don’t serve me well and I gotta make those choices for myself.”

The Darcey and Stacey star was also asked if viewers can expect a wedding this season, but her response didn’t seem very hopeful.

“Well you know what, I deserve love in the end so we’ll see guys,” she responded.

Darcey is no stranger to showcasing her relationship on TV, and so far she’s been very unlucky in love, but the TLC star won’t let her past failures add pressure to make this relationship work with Georgi.

“I just wanna be with the right person and however long it takes, it takes…I feel like I’ve healed myself from the past relationships and at times obviously I have to talk about my past relationships so I can let Georgi or whoever else know what I don’t want,” explained Darcey.

Darcey and Stacey Season 2 premieres Monday, July 19 at 8/7c on TLC.