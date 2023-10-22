Darcey Silva promotes Ozempic while showing off chiseled face, slimmer body

Darcey Silva has been working hard to slim down, and lately, she’s been shrinking.

The 90 Day Fiance star often shows off her numerous cosmetic procedures as she chases perfection.

That includes a few meant to help her slim down as she works to achieve the body of her dreams.

And while many 90 Day Fiance fans think Darcey has gone too far, she is clearly not done yet.

She looks nothing like the Darcey we met in the first season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And now we know that it’s not just procedures that are helping her achieve this new look, she’s using a controversial prescription medication as well.