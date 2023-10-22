Darcey Silva promotes Ozempic while showing off chiseled face, slimmer body

Darcey Silva has been working hard to slim down, and lately, she’s been shrinking.
The 90 Day Fiance star often shows off her numerous cosmetic procedures as she chases perfection.
That includes a few meant to help her slim down as she works to achieve the body of her dreams.
And while many 90 Day Fiance fans think Darcey has gone too far, she is clearly not done yet.
She looks nothing like the Darcey we met in the first season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
And now we know that it’s not just procedures that are helping her achieve this new look, she’s using a controversial prescription medication as well.
Darcey Silva promotes Ozempic as she shows off slimmer figure
Darcey took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share the latest step in her transformation journey.
It involves the controversial diet drug, Ozempic.
The Darcey & Stacey star revealed that, along with all the other procedures she’s been having done in order to change up her look, she’s been getting Ozempic injections.
In the first video, Darcey fluffed her hair and threw her head back while gazing at the camera. She captioned the short video, “Weight loss journey” with an Ozempic hashtag and a link to the clinic that was giving her the injections.
In the second short video, we saw Darcey getting the actual injection in her abdomen as a nurse narrated that she was “giving Darcey her Ozempic shot. It’s going to help with weight loss, portion control, and curb all those cravings that we all don’t want.”
Darcey Silva confirmed what her followers already suspected
Darcey Silva’s Ozempic use is something that her followers were already wondering about.
When she posted pictures and videos of her trip to Greece back in August, there was speculation that she was using the controversial drug to lose weight.
She didn’t confirm it back then, though, and instead was plugging a weight loss procedure that claimed to dissolve fat and target her problem areas.
Was it all about Ozempic all along? We know that Darcey loves to promote the clinics and surgery centers that perform her numerous procedures — and likely in order to get free or reduced prices for her own work as many 90 Day Fiance stars have done (and admitted to) in the past.
Regardless, Darcey has changed her look so much from the time we met her that she doesn’t even look like the same person anymore.
Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.