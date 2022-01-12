Darcey and Stacey viewers roast Darcey’s decision to get back with Georgi

After Darcey got back with Georgi on the debut episode of Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey and thereby contradicted herself, viewers spoke out. Pic credit: TLC

Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey kicked off with a ton of Silva twins drama, and viewers have been most shocked by Darcey’s decision to get back with Georgi after she went to New York to meet him with the intention of giving her engagement ring back.

On Twitter, Darcey & Stacey critics have been bashing Darcey for doing the opposite of what she said she was going to do.

Darcey and Georgi have broken up a number of times and she has given her engagement ring back twice. When she broke up with Georgi while she was in Turkey getting plastic surgery, she swore that she was going to stay in her power and not get back with Georgi, but that was short-lived.

While Darcey did successfully give Georgi the ring back during the premiere episode, she ended up in bed with Georgi and agreed to continue their relationship causing viewers to roast her.

Darcey Silva was bashed by Darcey & Stacey viewers for getting back with Georgi

Darcey and Stacey viewers on Twitter commented on Darcey’s contradictory actions of getting back with Georgi.

One person used a still image of Darcey in bed after spending the night with Georgi and introduced it by saying, “Darcey: It’s over. I’m walking away. I’m a strong, powerful boss lady that knows her worth! Also Darcey:”

#DarceyandStacey



Darcey: It’s over. I’m walking away. I’m a strong, powerful boss lady that knows her worth!



Also Darcey: pic.twitter.com/n2MQrS81Ht — IWedFred (@IWedFred) January 11, 2022

Another person seemingly commented on Darcey’s erratic actions and posted, “New faces, new bodies…same mental health issues…amiright?”

A critic stated their opinion on Darcey and Stacey’s behavior. Pic credit: @spoiled_n_loved/Instagram

There was another critic who took aim at Darcey and used another image of her in bed. They wrote, “If Walk of shame had a face….”

If Walk of shame had a face…. #darceyandstacey pic.twitter.com/QHp8wvZqVI — MrsK 🔮- Kaya Fan Club ☀️ (@MrsKallashiNYC) January 11, 2022

Darcey Silva is still healing from her plastic surgery on Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey

The Silva twins stated that they were still recovering from the many surgeries they had in Turkey. While they were there they said they got lip lifts, Barbie noses, 360 lipo, veneers, and breast augmentations.

However, it was reported by the plastic surgery clinic that Darcey and Stacey also got fox eyes and cheek lifts.

Darcey’s daughters had some negative things to say about the twins’ transformation and Darcey and Stacey’s dad Mike said that they are still getting used to the changes.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery +.