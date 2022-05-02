Darcey and Stacey Silva urge fans to vote for them to win a title at the Reality TV Awards

Darcey and Stacey Silva have been nominated at the Reality TV Awards and want fans to vote for them. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey and Stacey Silva, stars of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff Darcey & Stacey, have been nominated at the Reality TV Awards and are urging fans to vote for them.

The Silva twins are up for the title of “Reality Royalty” against other formidable names in the reality TV world.

Darcey & Stacey shared a video through Darcey’s Instagram story to entice fans to vote for them to win.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Darcey on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days, where her sister Stacey would appear on occasional episodes.

Darcey’s dramatic personality and love life, coupled with her entertaining dynamic with Stacey, earned the women their own spinoff, which has completed three seasons.

The Silva twins appeared in Darcey’s Instagram story to let fans know that they had been nominated at the Reality TV Awards and that fans could vote on the outcome themselves.

Darcey and Stacey appeared in the video with their signature bleach blonde hair, big eyelashes, and heavily filtered to promote themselves to supporters.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

The twins have been nominated for “Reality TV Royalty.”

They are going up against fellow 90 Day franchise contenders Chantel Everett, Pedro Jimeno, and Colt Johnson.

Other nominees include Dr. Sandra Lee of Dr. Pimple Popper and RHOA star Cynthia Bailey.

Darcey and Stacey Silva have had a lot of work done since 90 Day Fiance viewers first saw them

Darcey and Stacey have not been shy about sharing the different cosmetic procedures they have done. In fact, their plastic surgery journey was the main storyline of Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey.

The Silva twins have been known to stay on top of upkeeping with their Botox and fillers. They also strive to remain “snatched” by experimenting with other procedures to reduce cellulite, tone the body, and get rid of signs of aging.

They recently shared the fresh and unhealed results of what appeared to be fox eyes from a Miami clinic specializing in them.

Procedures like eyebrow threading and lip blushing are also beautification methods they use.

As far as recent surgery, the twins flew to Turkey during Season 2 to get veneers, breast augmentations, lip lifts, Barbie noses, 360 lipo, cheek lifts, and fox eyes.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.