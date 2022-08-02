Darcey and Stacey Silva show off their elaborate fake nails

Darcey and Stacey Silva showed out to Darcey & Stacey fans with their fake nails. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey and Stacey Silva take their polished looks very seriously, from their eyelashes to their nails.

The Silva twins always try to make themselves look “snatched” and presentable by coming in hot with their unique style.

In a recent social media post, Stacey showed off her and Darcey’s outrageously done nails that were indicative of the way they like to look — which is glam.

The filter Stacey put over the nail presentation made the already shimmering fake nails sparkle even more.

The Silva twins, who like to have everything about them be as close to the same as possible, appeared to have gotten their nails done alongside each other.

Their blinged-out rings and expensive-looking multi-dimensional nails seemed very similar in style, but still showcased a few differences.

Stacey used her Instagram Stories to share a video that showed off her and Darcey’s fresh set of nails.

The women sat next to each other and the video panned to one set of fake nails and then the other. As the video zoomed out, Darcey and Stacey had both their hands next each other in different ways to show off their dazzling claws.

Darcey opted for a square shape with 3-D jewel adornments, while Stacey had an almond shape with the ombre style on some of her nails with shimmery nail polish.

Both Darcey and Stacey got their nails done fairly long and each had different blinged-out rings on one of their fingers.

Darcey & Stacey viewers have seen the Silva twins not looking their best

Throughout the Silva twin’s time on their 90 Day Fiance spinoff, they have displayed some faux pas with their looks.

There have been several incidences where Stacey’s hair extensions could obviously be seen.

Another part of their look that has historically gone awry is Darcey and Stacey’s eyelashes. They had previously flown off and/or become unglued in some instances on the show.

The Silva twins have also shown the camera what their natural beauty looks like beyond the extensions, wigs, and hair dye.

Despite some of the style and esthetic blunders that Darcey & Stacey have had, the moms do not lack confidence and neither of them engage in negativity on their social media.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.