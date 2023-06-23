Darcey and Stacey Silva nearly unrecognizable in glamorous photo from Dubai

For the past few days, 90 Day Fiance stars Darcey and Stacey Silva have been living it up in Dubai.

The twins have been flooding our timelines with lots of photos as they continue to enjoy the glamorous country, but the images have been causing a stir for obvious reasons.

The women are known for filtering their photos to the point of being unrecognizable, and if you thought for a second that being busy in Dubai would stop that, you better think again.

The twins found some time to hit the Facetune button on their latest photo after they took pictures at an event.

The TLC personalities wore the same style, floor-length black gowns with plunging necklines and side cutouts and accessorized with shimmery bags.

Darcey and Stacey slightly switched up their hairstyles, and while both wore high ponytails and side-swept bangs, Stacey opted for a long braid.

Meanwhile, it’s not the sisters’ glamorous outfits that had tongues wagging.

90 Day Fiance stars Darcey and Stacey Silva slammed for heavily filtered photos

Stacey shared a photo with Darcey on Instagram, and instantly the comment section was filled with criticism about their altered appearances.

“The Facetune is SILVA STRONG on this one,” wrote one commenter.

“Who are these women pretending to be u guys?” asked someone else.

One Instagram user exclaimed, “You don’t even look like the latest version of you.”

“So filtered they even photoshopped a person in the corner,” added someone else.

Several other commenters chided the twins for the filtered photo as well.

One person wrote, “Y’all gotta stop altering your body and heavily filtering your faces. Please just be you. We love you how you are.”

Someone else said, “No one believes they realistically look like this. Her stories are so heavily filtered they glitch constantly. At one point the filter made her chin a legit pointed triangle… Enough is enough.”

Florian Sukaj strikes a pose with Darcey and Stacey Silva

Although we have seen a lot of photos with the Silva twins, don’t think for a minute that Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, was left behind in the US.

He’s very much in Dubai with his wife and sister-in-law, and he recently posted a lovely photo with them both.

The trio appeared to be at a formal event since the Albanian native was dressed in a white dress shirt, black pants, and a bow tie.

Meanwhile, the twins rocked matching silk outfits and donned similar hairstyles and colorful lips.

Darcey and Stacey flanked Florian on each side as they posed for the snap.

“My Family 👯‍♀️😍📸,” Florian captioned the Instagram post.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.