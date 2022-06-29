Darcey & Stacey viewers beg Stacey Silva to stop using filters on her photos

Stacey’s critics wish she would lay off the filters on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey viewers have a request for Stacey Silva: Lay off the filters on social media.

Stacey and her twin sister Darcey Silva are well-known for their affinity for cosmetic procedures and surgeries.

The famous sisters traveled all the way to Turkey for their most recent plastic surgery journey, going under the knife for breast reductions and lifts, Barbie noses, lip lifts, and 360° liposuction.

Despite drastically altering their physical appearance through surgeries, dermal fillers, wigs, and Botox, the Silva twins still love to use heavy filters for their pics and videos on Instagram.

Stacey Silva’s video has her critics begging her to stop using filters on social media

A recent share by Stacey on Instagram had Darcey & Stacey viewers begging the 47-year-old TLC star to stop using filters.

Stacey recently shared a video of herself on Instagram which she captioned, “Shine like a star ⭐️” followed by a slew of hashtags, including #darceyandstacey #staceysilva #star #manifestgreatness and #manifest.

It was obvious that Stacey used a filter on the video and her critics pointed it out in the comments section, despite receiving some positive feedback from a few of her followers. One positive comment came from Elizabeth Potthast, Season 5 alum from 90 Day Fiance. It read, “Gorg😘🔥”

Darcey & Stacey viewers urge Stacey to stop using filters on social media

“Plez post a natural pic like NO filters come on now,” read one comment from one of Stacey’s critics. Another rhetorically asked her, “Can you take any pictures without a filter?”

“Filter filter on the wall 🤣😂,” read another scathing comment. One of Stacey’s followers also urged her twin sister, Darcey, to stop using filters on social media, especially after all of the work they’ve had done to alter their appearances.

They wrote, “Can we see you and [Darcey] WITHOUT filters? Y’all had so much work done, you shouldn’t need filters!”

“For God’s sake, give it a rest,” read another comment from one of Darcey and Stacey’s critics.

Stacey and her twin sister Darcey have transformed their looks since 90 Day Fiance viewers first met Darcey during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days. The changes to their appearances have been so extreme that some even compared them to Madonna, who has recently come under fire for her own drastic cosmetic surgery and procedures.

The twins have no plans to stop undergoing their procedures, however. They recently admitted that because some of the results from their procedures don’t last long, they’ll continue to get more done and they’re unapologetic about it.

“We do our filler, do the threads, um like, the fox eye, and those dissolve after a while so probably we’ll continue doing that,” Darcey shared during an interview with Life & Style in March 2022.

“But yeah, we definitely love our Botox and our non-invasive treatments – lasers and stuff like that – but you know, we’re 47,” Stacey added. “It’s just… no shame in our game.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.