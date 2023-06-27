Darcey and Stacey Silva buy ritzy apartments in Dubai — Are they leaving the US?

Say what you want about Darcey and Stacey Silva, but one thing you can’t knock is their hustle, and their latest real estate purchase just marked another proud moment for the twins.

The women are founders of a successful clothing brand and have a slew of online collaborations that they’re constantly promoting on social media.

The savvy business moves are paying off because the twins just made a major purchase in Dubai, and now we’re wondering if they have plans to spend a lot more time in the lavish country.

Yes, yes, we know that they have their friends and families in the US, so we don’t expect them to make a permanent move anytime soon.

However, when you buy a house in another country, that usually means you’ll be spending a lot of time there.

Furthermore, the sisters didn’t just buy one apartment, but two — an even bigger sign that they have more plans for Dubai.

The Silva twins have been in Dubai for over a week now, and that’s because they had plans for both business and pleasure.

Initially, Darcey noted that they jetted off to Dubai because they were invited to A VIP event for Fashion Week, but now we know that the trip is about more than just fashion.

In a clip posted online, the twins donned matching outfits and girly updo hairstyles with sky-high heels.

“Hi, Mr Rizwan. We’re Darcey and Stacey, and we came here from the States,” said Darcey in the video. “We finally made it to Dubai. We love it so much, and we are so excited because we know Danube is such a trusted brand, and we want to book two two-bedroom units here.”

Stacey added, “Since we’re buying two units, we want the best deal.”

Darcey and Stacey recently attended an event held by the Danube Group

The man in the video with the Darcey and Stacey stars is Rizwan Sajan, the founder of the Danube Group — the company behind the latest luxury skyscraper Elitz 2 by Danube.

The company recently gave people a “first look” at the gorgeous building in an Instagram post titled, “Presenting the first look of our extravagant 1BHK show apartment in #Elitz2byDanube Visit us today, at our headquarters to explore the project.”

The twins recently attended an event held to advertise the luxury property, and it seems they were officially convinced to invest in two of the stunning condos.

Stacey posted a glamorous photo on her page as she and Darcey rocked matching black gowns as they posed for the snap, complete with the Elitz 2 by Danube branding.

The post was captioned, “Darcey & Stacey! Doing it big in Dubai! ❤️” and “@danubeproperties @rizwan.sajan” were also tagged.

Interestingly though, Darcey and Stacey have just deleted the original video that showed them purchasing the luxury condos, so we’re keeping our eyes peeled for more updates.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.