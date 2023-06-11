Daniele Gates claims she’s ‘not safe’ in NYC because of the constant request to take pictures with her

Daniele Gates is a big-time celebrity now, or at least that’s what people in New York seem to think, since she can’t go anywhere without being asked to take a photo when she’s there.

The 90 Day Fiance star recently said–with a straight face– that she doesn’t feel safe in NYC because of that very reason.

Daniele has been doing a lot of Instagram Live videos, and during one of her interactions, she was asked about moving back to New York.

After the current season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way it appears that Daniele and her husband Yohan have called it quits–although we can’t be sure because there are so many mixed messages.

The assumption is that their marriage is over, so it’s not surprising that she’s getting questions about leaving the Dominican Republic and returning home.

But alas, the fanfare in NY is just too much for Daniele so she wants to stay in DR and lay low.

Daniele Gates doesn’t feel safe in New York because of the 90 Day Fiance fans?

Daniele was very serious while on Instagram Live when she opened up about why she plans to remain in the Dominican Republic, instead of returning home to the US.

“Coming back to New York is definitely a no…” said Daniele. “I’m not safe in New York, I feel like I can’t do anything without someone wanting to take a picture.”

“Not like I don’t appreciate that people wanna take pictures with me, but sometimes I just wanna get a coffee in the morning and not be bothered,” she added.

Apparently, her two seasons on TLC have solidified her celebrity status, and with so many fans roaming around in the city, Daniele just wants some privacy.

Daniele says she’s staying put in the Dominican Republic

During the video chat, with 30 Instagram followers on the line, Daniele noted that when she signed up for 90 Day Fiance, she didn’t realize “how nuts it would be.”

However, she wants a quiet life, which is why she’s going to remain in the Dominican Republic.

“Here nobody knows who I am, and I just get to live my life, and that’s kind of what I want,” said Daniele.

Daniele, who was a high school teacher for many years, told her followers that she has no plans to return to teaching either.

“I’m not gonna go back into a classroom and the kids are like, ‘Oh my God my teacher’s from 90 Day Fiance,’ I don’t wanna do that,” said Daniele.

As for what she has planned for the future, Daniele wants to travel, and she has her sights set on Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.