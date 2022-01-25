Dani Soares thanks Below Deck Sailing Yacht friends for support amid Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux paternity drama

Dani and Jean-Luc’s boatmance has turned into one of Below Deck’s most drama-filled moments in franchise history. Pic credit: Bravo

Dani Soares has thanked her Below Deck Sailing Yacht friends for support amid the Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux paternity drama that’s dragged on since filming ended.

It’s been nearly a year since Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers were introduced to Jean-Luc and Dani. The stew and deckhand had a boatmance that has turned into one of the most dramatic things to happen on Below Deck.

In May 2021, Dani gave birth to her daughter Lilly. Throughout her pregnancy, Dani made it clear she would be a single mother. Ahead of the Season 2 reunion, Jean-Luc shared his side of the story, angering many of his Below Deck Sailing Yacht colleagues.

Jean-Luc confirmed last week that he is Lilly’s father and talked about his hopes to co-parent with Dani. Daisy Kelliher, Alli Dore, and Colin MacRae all dissed Jean-Luc’s public acknowledgment of his daughter and defended Dani in the process.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 news broke earlier today. Bravo dropped the trailer, which revealed the premiere date and cast.

To celebrate the exciting return of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Dani used Instagram to celebrate her daughter and a few of her Season 2 colleagues.

“Almost 8 months! The new Below Deck Sailing season is just around the corner and I would like to take this chance to thank some of my fellow crew from season 2 who supported me in every way I needed and without whom I don’t think I could’ve made: @allidoreporfavor @parlayrevival_colin @daisykelliher87 @living_vicariously_through_me Life is better with friends,” Dani wrote.

Alli and Daisy respond to Dani’s shout out to them

The bond that Dani, Daisy, and Alli formed on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 is unbreakable. They even started an IG series, Pita Party, which will resume during Season 3, to dish all about the hit show.

Daisy popped up in the comments section of Dani’s post with several heart emojis.

Pic credit: @iamdanisoares/Instagram

Alli also responded to Dani’s kind words by singing her friends praises.

“Awww we love you so much your strength inspires me and Lilly is so lucky to have such a wonderful person as a mum ❤️,” Alli expressed.

Pic credit: @iamdanisoares/Instagram

Dani Soares will not be on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. She’s a little busy being a mom. However, the friendships she formed will last her and baby Lilly forever. That’s why Dani gave a shout-out to some of her Season 2 pals for their constant support of her.

Below Deck Season 8 alum Izzy Wouters has been Team Dani during her saga with Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux. Izzy called out Jean-Luc the other day after his public confirmation he was Lilly’s father.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.