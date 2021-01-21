D’Andra Simmons loves the new Salt Lake City franchise, says Heather Gay is ‘so real’

D’Andra Simmons is a big fan of RHOSLC star Heather Gay. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons is on board with the latest Housewives franchise, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and has already gotten to know some of the ladies.

D’Andra sat down for an interview with HollywoodLife. During the interview, she dishes on what she thinks about the new Housewives.

“I haven’t met them,” D’Andra admits. “I cannot wait to meet these ladies. We do talk…They seem like fun girls.”

When asked about RHOSLC star Heather Gay, D’Andra replies, “I love Heather, too. Heather’s so real and I loved watching her this season.”

D’Andra also adds that RHOSLC star Meredith Marks sent her a robe as a get-well-soon gift when she was recovering from COVID-19.

D’Andra shares that she has been watching the new franchise and that it has been exciting for her.

“I loved watching all of them,” D’Andra says of the RHOSLC women. “It’s always exciting for other Housewives when we have a new franchise because we celebrate that this is continuing on. And then you get to know another city.”

Fans have deemed Heather as the unofficial RHOSLC fave

Heather has quickly become the fan favorite of RHOSLC. Many fans appreciate her honesty and her stance as the voice of reason during her costars’ feuds.

Heather admitted that she wasn’t expecting to be so well-received on Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino.

“I feel mostly shocked by the fact that people like me and I know that sounds like pithy but it’s true,” she explained. “I’m just like, ‘that was just a meatball joke!'”

Even pop singer Rihanna sent Heather a DM saying that she loved her.

“It made me feel like, b***h, get your act together!” Heather told ET of Rihanna’s admiration. “Like, don’t let Rihanna down! Like, don’t cry, ‘I’m divorced, I’m Mormon…’ you know, like, pull your panties up, Rihanna’s watching! She’s not gonna play.”

The only ones that don’t seem to be big fans of Heather are the devout members of the Mormon church.

How D’Andra feels about her RHOD costars

While she may be hitting it off with the RHOSLC women, D’Andra has confessed that she isn’t getting along as well with her RHOD costars.

She admits that she has had a problem with all of the women this season except for her friend, Tiffany Moon.

When asked about the RHOD reunion, D’Andra responds, “Well I’m in the middle of all of it. So basically I had issues with everybody, so I’m not excited about it at all.”

“I literally have issues with every single person this year,” she adds.

D’Andra seems to blame the drama with her cast not only on her personal issues but on filming during the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers will have to wait to see the drama that will unfold with D’Andra and the rest of her castmates on RHOD.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.