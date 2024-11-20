Dancing With the Stars viewers call Julianne Hough’s impromptul dance ‘extra and unnecessary’

Julianne Hough gave Dancing With the Stars viewers something to talk about after she hit the dance floor during the Season 33 semi-finals.

All eyes were on the final five couples, dancing it out to make it one step closer to winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

However, Julianne felt nostalgic about her pro-dancing days on the show.

The DWTS host decided to whip off her hosting dress to debut a stunning costume before she hit the dance floor.

Julianne was joined by Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, and Pasha Pashkov in the ballroom as she proved she’s still got moves.

Social media was on fire after Julianne returned to her roots to do her thing.

Dancing With the Stars viewers call Julianne’s impromptu dance ‘extra and unnecessary’

Over on X (formerly Twitter), one user thought the dance was “random” but admitted Julianne was on fire.

that was so random but JULIANNE WAS GOING OFF #dwts pic.twitter.com/Rjg9lnO3jR — amanda⸆⸉💋 (@tmhsdaylight) November 20, 2024

“I want everything I do in life to be as extra and unnecessary as what Julianne just did.” read an X.

I want everything I do in life to be as extra and unnecessary as what Julianne just did.#DWTS #DancingWithTheStars pic.twitter.com/s5c0kDIGn9 — 🩶~Ashley~🩶 (@TeachThatAsh) November 20, 2024

Another joked that Juliane showed the current pros how things are done in the ballroom.

Julianne really said let me show you pros how’s it’s done #DWTS pic.twitter.com/RTepWRECNA — Allison the disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) November 20, 2024

“Julianne Hough gotta remind everyone that she’s THAT girl 👏😌 #DWTS,” said an X.

Julianne Hough gotta remind everyone that she’s THAT girl 👏😌 #DWTS

pic.twitter.com/b5KUCHf67U — MrDigit (@MrDigit_) November 20, 2024

A different one dissed Julianne’s hosting skills but gave her props for her dance moves.

Julianne can’t host but i looove to watch her dance though #DWTS pic.twitter.com/lLSiy5oNIM — Jane (@janepowelll) November 20, 2024

“Rylee is having a beautiful, breakthrough moment as a pro on this show and here come Julianne never missing an opportunity to make it about her since 2007 👀 #dwts,” stated an X user.

Rylee is having a beautiful, breakthrough moment as a pro on this show and here come Julianne never missing an opportunity to make it about her since 2007 👀 #dwts pic.twitter.com/6Ogcpdx3GB — Ally (@allytweets15) November 20, 2024

Julianne’s sudden outfit switch was also a hot topic, as several X users had fun with it.

The way Julianne just started busting out into a dance after the scores #dwts pic.twitter.com/jNklDAbDMT — Naomi 🧸🎀 (@naomi_kristina3) November 20, 2024

X wasn’t the only social media platform on fire with comments on Julianne’s dance. The comments section of her IG post featuring her dance was filled with some familiar faces singing her praises.

Julianne Hough’s DWTS costars and more react to her dance

“You are one of a club of one who can host, judge, then dance like that, all while putting out the feelers for a man with integrity. #respect Jules! 🙌 I miss seeing you dance like that and Ps for everyone who may not know, that was all LIVE LIVe! (But go easy on Stand in Carrie Ann please.)” replied judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Val let Julianne know how happy he was to be part of the fun.

Arielle Vandenberg, Jenna Dewan from The Rookie, and Bailee Madison from Pretty Little Liars Original Sin also praised Julianne for her killer dance skills.

Wowza, so many thoughts on Julianne Hough’s performance on the Dancing With the Stars dance floor during the Season 33 semi-finals.

What did you think of it?

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.