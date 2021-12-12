Dancing with the Stars pro says he fell in love with his partner even though she was in a relationship

Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars pro dancers spend a lot of time with the celebrities they are training.

The pros and stars work closely for hours every day, perfecting their dance routines for each week.

It is normal for the pros to become close friends with the stars after so much time spent together.

However, in one case, the pro has admitted that he fell in love with the star he was tasked to train despite the fact that she was, at that time, engaged to get married to someone else.

Artem Chigvintsev says he fell in love on Dancing with the Stars

Anton Chigvintsev met his partner Nikki Bella in Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars.

In a recent episode of The Bella’s Podcast, Artem was asked about his best memory of Nikki. He said his best memory likely wasn’t Nikki’s best of him.

“Favorite memory of us, well obviously I know I mean Nicole might feel a little different, but to me, just the [first] meeting, I think that was the one thing that kind of like tricked me out,” Artem said. “I know it’s very controversial at this point, whatever, I don’t really care, but I think meeting Nicole for the first time.”

There is a good reason that it might not be Nikki Bella’s most memorable moment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nikki Bella was engaged to John Cena when she appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

As a matter of fact, Nikki said she built an emotional bond with Artem but did not develop feelings for him at that time.

For Artem, it was love at first sight.

Artem even told the DWTS producer how he felt

“I actually called the executive producer right after our first meet and I even said, ‘Wow, this girl’s incredible.’ Actually, I said that I think I’m in love,” Artem said.

He said in the interview that it still hits him to think about when he first saw her, noting that he was sweating talking about it, which Nikki said was “cute.”

“I didn’t really understand what it meant for me at the time, but it’s just kind of like when you meet the certain person that you don’t really understand how you feel yet,” Artem said.

“You have this overwhelming — a lot of feelings and you don’t know how to cope with it and you don’t know what to do with it and you’re just trying to manage it as much as you can in the best way you can.”

Nikki and John split up in 2018 and she began dating Artem in 2019. Nikki and Artem have a baby boy, born in 2020. Nikki and Artem have not married yet.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. It should return to ABC in late 2022.