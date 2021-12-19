Dancing with the Stars’ Julianne Hough suffers injury while dancing

Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough injured herself while dancing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Julianne Hough has been dancing her entire life, but she did something different in one dance routine and paid for it.

Julianne posted about the incident on Instagram.

Julianne Hough injured in dance routine

Julianne Hough took part in the Holidays With the Houghs TV special in 2019. This featured Julianne and her brother Derek Hough performing huge musical dance numbers.

The two really wanted to deliver for their fans and that caused Julianne to perform a routine that was unlike anything she had ever done before.

Julianne danced with roller skates on to the song The Man With the Bag.

This was a very impressive routine, but Julianne posted about the event this week and let fans know what happened during the dance.

It was scary.

“First time putting on roller skates let alone dancing in them, did a death defying trick, burst blood vessels and capillaries in my head doing it,” Julianne wrote.

She then added, that she “had the best time and would do it all over again in a heart beat!”

Julianne Hough’s fans were very concerned after reading this.

“Omg my heart still stops when I watch this jaw-dropping stunt😳. Talk about AMAZING and determination,” wrote one fan in the comments.

“OMG that scared me so bad,” another fan wrote. “My heart jumped into my throat! You are super brave! I would never do that, let alone trust someone enough to do those tricks with.”

“Jesus Christ. The head. The ground. So close. Held my breathe the whole time,” another fan wrote.

“Omg my heart is beating now you’re so amazing,” another responded.

Will Julianne Hough return to Dancing with the Stars?

Dancing with the Stars should return in 2022, but there will be some changes made.

One change should be replacing Tyra Banks as the host of the show, as the producers reportedly want to find an A-list star to join the show.

There is also a chance that DWTS could return to 2 hosts again, although that is still to be determined.

There were four judges in 2021, with Derek Hough joining the judge’s table. However, Carrie Ann Inaba said that caused some problems with timing in the season, so it is unclear if they will keep four in 2022.

Julianne Hough replaced her brother as a judge for the finale and there is always a chance she returns in one form or another in 2022.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The show should return late in 2022.