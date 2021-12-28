Dancing with the Stars fans slam Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s time on the show

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Hope Solo on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

The brothers, Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy were always fan favorites on Dancing with the Stars.

The two paired up for some of the most iconic couples in the history of DWTS, and it looks like Season 31 will see a rare moment where neither brother is involved with the show.

With Val announcing that he is likely stepping down from his role as a professional dancer on DWTS, fans will start a new era without the Chmerkovskiy brothers.

However, with Val leaving, some fans are looking back, and many are bashing Maks’ time on the show.

Fans bash Maks’ choreography on Dancing with the Stars

Maksim Chmerkovskiy was a pro on Dancing with the Stars for 17 seasons, one of the longest-tenured pros to dance on the show.

However, there was a recent thread that started on Reddit with fans bashing Maks’ performance on the show.

The post featured a video of Maks and Amber Rose dancing in Season 23 and the comment, “Sometimes I question Maks as a choreographer.”

Another fan replied, “It’s the headbanging for me” with a laughing emoji.

Another fan pointed out that, interestingly, Maks’ brother Val danced to the exact same song, but with his own choreography, and it ended up as a much better performance.

Other Redditors wondered if the only reason Maksim was ever successful was when he was put with “ringers” like Mel B or Meryl Davis.

Maks success on Dancing with the Stars

Maksim was on Dancing with the Stars for 17 seasons, but he only won the competition one time.

That was with Meryl Davis in Season 18. Of course, Meryl is an American ice dancer who was the 2014 Olympics Champion.

The other so-called ringer was Mel B of the Spice Girls, with who Maksim finished in second place.

Outside of those two partners, he only finished higher than fourth place four times, hitting fourth with singer Brandy and soccer star Hope Solo, and reaching third with boxer Laila Ali and sportscaster Erin Andrews.

In his last three seasons, he finished in ninth place (model Amber Rose), eighth place (actress Heather Morris), and seventh place (actress Vanessa Lachey).

Other notable partners were actress Melissa Gilbert (5th place), reality star Denise Richards (12th place), and actress Kristie Alley (7th place).

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus, and the dancing competition reality show should return to ABC in late 2022.