Dancing with the Stars fans believe one pro was always unfairly eliminated

Mark Ballas and Willow Shields on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars fans often pick out a favorite competitor, whether a celebrity or a pro, and complain if that person doesn’t win.

However, while there are some pros who are always competing for the crown, there is one pro that has a lot of fans but seemed to always end up with the short end of the stick.

While he has been off the show since Season 25, fans are still looking back at the choreography and talent of Mark Ballas, and many feel he was always unfairly eliminated.

Dancing with the Stars fans remember Mark Ballas

In his final season on Dancing with the Stars, Mark Ballas worked with violinist Lindsey Stirling and they placed second. They were runners-up to entertainer Jordan Fisher and his partner Lindsay Arnold.

This was a great finish in a fun season and was the last in a very long tenure for Ballas on Dancing with the Stars.

Ballas got his start in Season 5 and worked with television personality Sabrina Bryan.

Despite the fact that he won two Mirrorball trophies, there are many fans who feel he should have won more, rivaling the pro with the most wins, Derek Hough.

In a recent Reddit thread, one Redditor posted the title that Mark “was always the victim of wrongful eliminations.”

This led to Mark’s fans talking about his close calls that should have been wins.

One wrote, “I’m upset all over again for Willow [Shields].”

Another posted that, “It’s shocking to me that he has only two wins…how?? his creativity is unmatched.”

Pic credit: u/lilacmagnolia and u/rainbowunicornxo/ Reddit

Another fan brought up Sabrina Bryan in Season 5, saying, “Sabrina and Mark’s elimination still hurts.”

Another mentioned the popularity contest part of Dancing with the Stars, saying that “It also shows that she utterly failed to connect with most fans despite her good scores.”

Another person mentioned Christian Milian, writing, “I was really upset about [Christina] Milian elimination. It felt like another Tinashe incident where the [beautiful] talented woc can never connect with the general public vs their white [counterparts].”

Pic credit: u/ExactPanda, u/darth_henning, u/vdw84/Reddit

Mark Ballas’ history on Dancing with the Stars

Mark Ballas competed as a pro on Dancing with the Stars for 19 seasons.

When it comes to the Dancing with the Stars pros with the most seasons, this was the third longest tenure on the show behind only Tony Dovolani’s 21 seasons and Cheryl Burke’s 25 seasons.

Along the way, he won two Mirrorball trophies.

Mark’s first was in DWTS Season 6, where he danced with Olympic ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi. His second was in Season 8, where he danced with Olympian Shawn Johnson.

He also came in second four times.

These came in second in Season 14 with Katherine Jenkins, Season 19 with Sadie Robertson, Season 22 with Paige VanZant, and Season 25 with Lindsey Stirling.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The reality dancing competition show should return in late 2022.