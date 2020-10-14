Dale Moss opens up about his dream girl before meeting Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette

Dale Moss stole the show last night on the premiere of The Bachelorette.

As soon as he stepped out of the limo, Clare Crawley felt like she had met her future husband.

She was beaming and she told Chris Harrison after their meeting that she doesn’t remember what she said. She knew that they had an instant connection and that something special was happening between them.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Dale, who was introduced to the reality television world when he was announced as a contestant on the show, was actually known as a football player prior to his ABC fame.

And because of this, he has done several interviews about his life that can be found online.

In one interview, he opened up about what he wants in a woman. This was done before he was cast for The Bachelorette.

Dale Moss opens up about his ideal relationship

The interview was done with The Male Room podcast back in the fall of 2019. Here, he was asked about romance and how he approached relationships.

Read More The Bachelorette takes priority over Bachelor In Paradise and The Bachelor senior according to Chris Harrison

“I think romance is a little bit of vulnerability, to be honest,” Dale revealed during the interview, according to PopSugar. “You have to be willing to fail, but also I think sometimes you have to say, ‘Screw it,’ and take a chance, not really knowing what’s going to happen. And at the end of the day, you have to have passion and love at the same time.”

Dale also pointed out that it’s important that a relationship excites him. If he doesn’t get excited about a woman, he isn’t interested in pursuing it. That could explain why he went on The Bachelorette, as there is something new and competitive about filming the show.

“I always say if it doesn’t excite me, I’m not doing it,” Dale shared.

“There definitely has to be attraction or almost that feeling of ‘Damn, is she out of my league? Like, is she too much for me?’ I meet a lot of women who, on the outside, you would think I would get that feeling, but the substance or some other things might not be there,” Dale pointed out.

You can check out more with Dale below.

Dale Moss is getting the villain edit on The Bachelorette

It’s no secret that Dale is confident in who he is. He didn’t come onto the show to impress anyone with a horse, car, or a big bubble. Instead, he was just himself and literally took Clare Crawley’s breath away.

And the guys quickly took notice as he got the first impression rose.

Based on the preview released by ABC, it appears that Dale is getting the villain edit of the season. The guys are not happy with his confidence and one of the other contestants says that Clare doesn’t know the real Dale.

Dale has been himself online, chatting with fans on a regular basis on Instagram.

Ahead of the Bachelorette premiere, Dale posted a sweet message to his late mom, saying that everything he did on the show was to make her proud. He also added, “this one’s for you mom” to his post.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.