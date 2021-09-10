Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares weigh in on Katie Flood’s Below Deck Med stew dilemma

Daisy and Dani feel for Katie’s regarding her interior challenges on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares have weighed in on Katie Flood’s Below Deck Mediterranean stew dilemma.

Season 6 of Below Deck Med has found new chief stew Katie in a bind thanks to Lexi Wilson’s behavior and Captain Sandy Yawn’s unwillingness to fire Lexi. Delaney Evans came on as a fourth stew, but that only added to Katie’s stress level.

The interior crew’s struggle has been one hot topic on the current season of Below Deck Med. Daisy and Dani are the latest alums to weigh in on the challenging situation.

What did Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares say about Katie Flood’s stew dilemma?

It’s no secret that Dani, Daisy, and Alli Dore host the IG series Pita Party, which dishes on the recent episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean. The show started during their season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Alli was absent from the recent episode because she is spending time with her newborn son River.

However, Dani and Daisy wasted no time getting to Katie’s struggle. Dani asked Daisy if she would keep Delaney, considering her lack of experience and having to shuffle cabins.

Daisy said she wouldn’t have hired Delaney. Dani expressed she would fire Lexi and keep Delaney, which Daisy thought was fair. Then Daisy explained why she felt the entire situation was messed up.

“I do really like Katie, and I can see how stressed she is, and she doesn’t want to hurt anyone. I think I see a lot of myself in Katie, but I did reflect on my season, and I think I was a bit more strict.” Daisy expressed. “The f**k up, I think from the beginning is they shouldn’t have gotten an extra person. They needed to get rid of Lexi. Everybody else on the rest of Below Deck has done it with three girls.”

The simple fact is that if Lexi isn’t pulling her weight, she shouldn’t still have a job.

Dani and Daisy agree either Lexi or Delaney must go

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums admitted the situation was challenging. Daisy has previously shared that she felt one thing impacting Katie’s choice was her first season working for Captain Sandy.

Dani and Daisy were also quick to bring up that it kind of seems like Lexi is slacking even more now that Delaney joined the team.

“Yeah, I think one of them has to go, whether it be Delaney or Lexi. The two of them are f**king around. Delaney seems to be working quite hard, and Lexi’s the one who causes all the trouble,” Daisy stated.

Dani pointed out that Lexi is just kind of hanging out in the laundry room eating chips and sleeping while Delaney is working. Lexi has previously blamed the “she is lazy” storyline on editing and Bravo producers painting her out to be a villain.

Katie Flood has revealed she makes a decision about her interior team soon. Those who watched Below Deck Med Season 6 Episode 12 early on Peacock know Katie makes a choice but might change after what goes down at the end of the episode.

Dani Soares and Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht have expressed their thoughts on if Delaney Evans or Lexi Wilson should be fired.

Who do you think should get the boot?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.