Cynthia Bailey shares the real reason she decided to quit Real Housewives of Atlanta

Weeks after announcing her departure from RHOA, Cynthia admits her personal life played a big part in her decision. Pic credit: Bravo

Cynthia Bailey has shared the real reason she decided to quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 11 seasons on the hit Bravo show.

At the time, Cynthia explained it was simply time for her to move on to the next chapter in her life. Cynthia thanked all those involved with RHOA and the fans for their support throughout the years.

Three days later, Porsha Williams announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta after nine seasons. Fans were left wondering who would fill their shoes for Season 14. This week the RHOA Season 14 cast was finally revealed.

Now Cynthia is opening up more about what made her decide to put the hit franchise behind her.

Cynthia Bailey shares real reason she quit RHOA

In a recent interview with Page Six, Cynthia admitted the real reason she decided to quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The choice had everything to do with protecting her husband Mike Hill from the reality TV curse. Cynthia and Mike celebrated their first wedding anniversary on October 10.

“After going through my divorce with my ex-Peter Thomas, I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike,” Cynthia shared with the website.

As RHOA fans know, Cynthia’s wedding to Peter played out in the Season 3 finale. Their entire marriage was featured on the Bravo, as did their divorce.

However, Cynthia doesn’t think her marriage to Peter wouldn’t have lasted whether the couple was on the show or not. She also shared that being on reality television certainly didn’t help their marriage.

Cynthia reveals Mike was supportive of her being on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Although protecting her marriage to Mike was the deciding factor for Cynthia to leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta, he was supportive of her decision to stay or leave.

“Mike is supportive either way. But I think he is very excited for me to be in television in other ways, something a little less drama-based,” she expressed.

Since Mike Hill is okay with the reality television world, Cynthia Bailey is not ruling out a return to RHOA at some point.

Right now, though, she needs a break and wants to focus on other projects. Cynthia and Mike are still newlyweds too, so she also wants to enjoy this time in their lives without cameras around.

Meanwhile, fans can watch Cynthia in the upcoming Peacock original The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip dropping in November.

Will you miss Cynthia on The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.