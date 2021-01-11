Cynthia Bailey shares more details about her lawsuit against ex-husband Peter Thomas

Cynthia Bailey might be in happily wedded bliss with husband Mike Hill, but she still has some loose ends to tie up with her ex-husband Peter Thomas.

The couple had an amicable divorce after their wedding and soon after their breakup played out on past episodes of the show.

But now things are getting turbulent as Cynthia is now taking the restauranter to court.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is entangled in a lawsuit with Peter regarding a contract they had during their marriage.

It seems, however, that Thomas did not uphold his end of the contract and now he’s in hot water.

Cynthia talks lawsuit with Peter Thomas

During a recent interview on The Wendy Williams Show, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star dished about the ongoing lawsuit with her ex-husband.

And she explained exactly what caused her to file documents against him in court.

“Basically, Peter and I had an agreement. It was a three-year agreement, a contract over a piece of property here in Atlanta,” noted Cynthia.

She continued, “And he pretty much made the terms himself and I was like okay so in three years, you know I will sell this back to you, you pay me off of whatever.”

However, the 53-year-old explained to Wendy that when the time came Peter did not fulfill his end of the agreement.

“So therefore as soon as that date hit, then my lawyers just went into like okay… ‘well he’s in breach and we’re going to do everything we need to do to make sure you have the property again.'”

Bailey also expressed surprise that Thomas actually brought the lawsuit to the public eye and she told Wendy as much.

“I don’t talk about my ex,” expounded the peach holder. “I don’t like to talk about our finances, our problems that we had in the past. I’ve moved on. I wish him well.”

Peter says he was hurt by the lawsuit

It’s not clear where the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her ex-husband currently stand now that she’s suing him.

However, after news hit the blogs a few months ago, Thomas shared in an interview that he was hurt by Cynthia’s actions.

He claimed that the RHOA star never called to give him a heads up about what was going on.

“She never reached out to me, she never called me. We don’t have no dispute that I know of for her not to even pick up the phone and call me,” said Peter during a YouTube chat with Michelle “ATLien” Brown.

He added, “When you file a lawsuit like that, this is another story that’s there, that everybody wants to run with. That’s like a mugshot, you know what I’m saying? That’s out there that now I have to pay thousands of dollars just to suppress that and move on with my life.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.