Cynthia Bailey explains why she decided to quit Real Housewives of Atlanta after 11 years

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey surprised fans with her decision to leave the show after 11 years. While many people had touted the Housewife as boring–and some people felt her time had expired–it was still a surprise to find out that the former model was officially leaving the franchise.

Cynthia shared the news on social media recently and got tons of support from viewers of the show who expressed their sadness at the news.

Cynthia Bailey talks departure from RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was a recent guest on E! Daily Pop and she shared a lot more about her departure from the long-running franchise.

The reality TV personality made it known that there are no hard feelings regarding her latest decision to part ways with the show.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I have to be honest you guys, I’m happy but I’m also sad at the same time…” confessed Cynthia.

She continued, “When I look back, even looking at the intro, I want to go back and watch all the seasons with me on it. Because when you live it, when you’re a part of it, it’s actually [a] very difficult show to watch sometimes. It’s a hard show to do. I feel like I did it, I did it my way and I made it out alive, with a brand and a whole husband.”

Cynthia also noted that her decision to leave was something that was on her mind for a while and she felt that right now was the right moment to say goodbye.

“It was time, it was honestly time. I had been thinking about it for a while, just the whole transition. I knew it wasn’t going to last forever. I knew I didn’t want to do it forever,” remarked the 54-year-old.

Was Cynthia Bailey fired from RHOA?

During her chat with the media outlet, Cynthia responded to the assumption that it was not her decision to leave the Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, Cynthia made it clear that she was not fired by the network.

The Atlanta Housewife did admit however that she was not offered a full-time contract for Season 14, but was instead offered a “friend contract” to return.

“I thought, ‘You know what? That may be a perfect way for me to transition. I don’t have to commit completely fully to being a Housewife, and I can be a friend and kind of phase myself off the show.’ And then I decided, you know what, cut the cord,” explained Cynthia.

Cynthia is not the only familiar face who’s saying goodbye to RHOA, Porsha Williams recently announced her exit after ten years as well.

It seems long-time cast members Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss will hold down the fort while it’s rumored OG Sheree Whitfield will also make a return.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.