Critics think Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is using depression diagnosis to garner clickbait

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry revealed that she was recently diagnosed with depression, but her critics think she’s trying to garner clickbait.

Kail is an open book when it comes to sharing her personal life with her followers on social media.

In addition to filming for Teen Mom 2, Kail also hosts two podcasts, Coffee Convos and Baby Mamas No Drama, where she often opens up about everything going on in her life.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry reveals she was diagnosed with depression

On Thursday, Dec. 23, Kail answered a Q&A on Instagram and revealed that she was recently diagnosed with depression.

One of Kail’s fans wrote to her, “Looking like a bad b***h today,” which prompted Kail to answer with her latest diagnosis.

“Got diagnosed w depression & needed a pick me up,” Kail responded. “Appreciate you!”

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared a screenshot of Kail’s Instagram Story and other Teen Mom 2 viewers commented on Kail’s latest revelation.

Kail Lowry’s critics accuse her of garnering attention for depression diagnosis

Several of Kail’s critics felt she announced her depression diagnosis as a way to garner attention and control the narrative, in the form of clickbait articles.

“The sad part is…. 1/2 of me is curious if she threw this out for clickbait to spin off of it 🙈,” wrote Teen Mom Chatter.

“I know that’s awful but she’s conditioned me to her Q&A’s = clickbait,” their comment continued. “She said she likes to create it herself. That’s why it’s so hard to take what she says serious. She needs like a total 180 of change. But, I am rooting for her.”

Another one of Kail’s critics agreed and felt she was chasing clickbait articles by revealing her depression diagnosis.

“Clickbait,” they wrote. “Her purpose in life is to be internet famous and get attention through negative behavior. I’m not sure the symptoms of depression include trying to destroy everyone around you.”

Over the summer, Kail hinted that the infamous Wawa parking lot incident motivated her to stick with therapy.

The incident played out on Teen Mom 2, when Kail accused her ex-husband Javi Marroquin of trying to “f**k” her in a Wawa parking lot while he was still with his now-former fiancee, Lauren Comeau.

In August, Kail got a question from a fan asking her, “What was the moment that made u start therapy?”

“I have started and stopped therapy many times in my life,” Kail responded. “But October 2020 changed my life & I have been committed to therapy ever since.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.