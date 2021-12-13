Critics say David Eason shared risqué photo of wife, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans to ‘degrade’ her

David Eason shared a sultry throwback pic of Jenelle Evans and critics slammed him for it. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’s husband David Eason shared an intimate photo of his wife that has critics slamming him for it.

David Eason took to social media to post a throwback pic of Jenelle, nearly nude, showering while they vacationed in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In the pic, Jenelle stood under a showerhead overlooking the water in a gorgeous tropical location and was nude from the waist up with her arms and shadows strategically keeping the photo from becoming R-rated.

“My favorite place in the world and my favorite person in my favorite picture,” David captioned the pic, tagging Jenelle.

The pic was shared on David’s private Instagram account, but one of his followers was able to capture a screenshot of the snap.

One Teen Mom 2 fan created a post on Reddit, sharing David’s pic of Jenelle, and simply titled the post, “Jesus christ….”

Teen Mom 2 fans took to the comments section and grilled David for sharing such an intimate pic of his wife Jenelle.

Although most felt the pic of Jenelle was flattering, critics felt that David only posted the picture of Jenelle to degrade her.

Because Jenelle has gained weight since the pic was taken, David’s critics think his intentions were to make Jenelle feel bad about her appearance.

One Teen Mom 2 fan felt that although Jenelle looked great in the pic, David shouldn’t be sharing such racy pics of his wife publicly.

“She looks great, but it is very disconcerting that David thinks he has the right to post such an intimate photo of Janelle,” their comment read.

Pic credit: u/nalabean123/Reddit

“I love to point out Jenelle’s obesity but David is straight up fat shaming her with this picture,” wrote another Redditor. “He’s only posting this to make light of that fact that she doesn’t look like this anymore.”

Another commenter felt that David, who was recently arrested in North Carolina for a DUI, shares intimate, racy pics of Jenelle as a form of control.

Their comment read, “And people still wanna fight with me and tell me that he doesn’t post this stuff to degrade her or claim ownership. Is this good enough?”

Jenelle is one of only a few cast members, past and present, who weren’t invited to film the Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Jenelle claimed that MTV’s producers initially asked her to film for the spinoff show alongside other moms and dads from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

However, Jenelle’s husband David supposedly cost her the gig. When she asked if she could bring David along for support, Jenelle said that’s when MTV retracted their invitation to the Family Reunion.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.