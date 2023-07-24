Critics claim Kyle Richards is dressing like a ‘teenager’ and going through a ‘midlife crisis’

Kyle Richards might need to take a hiatus from social media because she has a lot going on in her personal life right now, and the critics are not letting up.

Their latest complaint is that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has started to dress like a teenager.

This happened all because the mom of four posted a photo where– instead of being all glammed up– Kyle was dressed down in sneakers and jeans.

People quickly assessed the situation and concluded that she was going through a midlife crisis.

What Kyle has been going through is no secret since her life has been public fodder for quite some time.

Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have been the subject of rumors regarding infidelity and other marital issues for years, but this time is no different.

After sources revealed that the couple have been separated for quite some time, Mauricio and Kyle released a joint statement declaring that they have no plans to get divorced.

Interestingly though, they did not deny the separation claims, as rumors continue to swirl about Kyle’s close relationship with country singer Morgan Wade.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards gets blasted for dressing like a teenager

All Kyle wanted to do was show off her fancy new kicks on Instagram, but the trolls were ready and waiting with their criticisms.

The casual photo showed the Bravo Housewife wearing a t-shirt and distressed jeans with a pair of pink, white, and black Nike sneakers as she lounged on a chair.

“kicks game strong 🩷 LOVE these @classbylauren,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The post has racked up over 88,000 likes and 1500 comments and while she got some sweet comments, there were some haters in the mix as well who bashed the 54-year-old for dressing like a teen.

“Stop trying to be a teenager. It’s not a good look for you,” said one harsh critic. “you’re dressing like a teenager or a hooker much of the time.”

“Why she dressed like a teen?” questioned someone else.

One person dubbed her as an “elderly lady,” and claimed her distressed jeans looked “ridiculous.”

“Bad midlife crisis. Stop dressing like your daughters. Get over yourself,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards responds to the claim that she’s going through a ‘midlife crisis’

Meanwhile, Kyle saw the comments and decided to respond to one Instagram user.

The critic reiterated the sentiment that she “Dresses like a teenager,” and added that it was due to a “Midlife crisis.”

However, the reality TV personality found humor in the remark and simply wrote, “jeans and a t shirt.”

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

She also added a laughing face emoji.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.