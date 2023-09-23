Could Mecole Hayes become the Big Brother 25 winner?

The Big Brother 25 winner won’t be announced until November, but could it be Mecole Hayes?

Much drama has consumed the BB25 cast, including someone getting sent home for violating the code of conduct.

Accusations of bullying, gaslighting, and backstabbing have also gone through the house.

But one person has stayed clean and clear from the worst of it.

With power comes the repercussions from making big moves, so there is something to the strategy of letting players take each other out.

While Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields have continuously targeted each other, Mecole has stayed out of the fray.

Mecole Hayes is in a good spot

The Big Brother 25 season already reached the halfway point.

The BB25 cast has been playing the game for more than 50 days, and many people have become enemies within the game.

Either through game moves or word-of-mouth, nearly everyone has become a target of someone else. But not Mecole.

Mecole is very personable, hasn’t been bogged down by the drama, and has an intelligence about her.

Being well-liked can get a person far in this game, and Mecole isn’t even on the radar of most houseguests.

At some point, Mecole will have to start winning challenges to ensure her safety. But that day has not yet come.

Some Big Brother fans might call Mecole a floater, but if she continues being loyal to the same people every week, that’s not floating.

Maybe the most notable part of Mecole’s game is that she is paying attention. She is consuming information and watching the drama between other houseguests. It could help her maneuver the end game and possibly find a spot in one of the final two seats.

On a recent episode of Big Brother 25, viewers also saw Mecole has some fire she hasn’t shown to the rest of the house. Yet.

Mecole: To all my family & friends, don't worry, I know that they're all snakes and liars, and cowards. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/wDiAgPH6Ap — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) September 15, 2023

There is still drama to come on the Big Brother 2023 season.

The jury stage will arrive soon, and people will be clamoring not to be sent home before it.

Not everyone will clamor, as Cirie Field tried to quit the show. Jared Fields wouldn’t let her, but she still complains about being miserable in the house.

Is 100 days just too long for some houseguests?

Mecole – Everyone talking in riddles and tongue twisters and wanna be so smart and so calculated.. y'all ain't so smart.. lucky breaks. Y'all not smart.. just liars who get lucky. Genius.. diabolical.. absolutely not.. giving these people way to much credit#BB25 pic.twitter.com/FLCfve2khL — ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕪 𝕋𝕍 CLiͥP MaͣcͨHiͥNeͤ (@RealityMemeMach) September 23, 2023

