Controversial RHONJ alum Danielle Staub finally buys her own home, says ‘this is a first for me’

It looks like things are changing for Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Danielle Staub.

After years of renting and living with ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands, Danielle has finally purchased her own home.

She posted a brief update to her podcast Absolutely Danielle on December 2 to share the news.

Danielle announces that she’s purchased her own home

“Today, I am solo-recording because I have some big news,” she shared.

“First of all, I moved today. And I literally just sat down for the first time so I could record all of this for you, which I’m going to keep it short and sweet. But, more to the point, I’m very sorry if the audio is a little bit fuzzy because I forgot to hook up my wifi of all things,” she continued.

Danielle then confessed that this move is a really big deal in her world, “I have not been in my own home with my own furniture and my own belongings. At 58-years-old this is a first for me.”

This big change has clearly made an impact on her and she says, “relaxed, in my zone, in my place, and my home where nobody’s hovering over me and threatening to take away everything that I worked my whole life for.”

Danielle also shared a video of her new fireplace with the caption, “Lit the first [fire] in our new place….it’s nice being home! My Daughter and I had quite the journey getting here.”

Danielle’s big news comes after throwing serious shade at Andy Cohen

Danielle has always been one to start drama and has never hesitated to throw out accusations whenever it suits her.

Earlier this year, Danielle did it again when she accused Andy Cohen of throwing Grindr parties and doing hard drugs.

She claimed that Andy wasn’t the man that he portrayed himself to be.

“Is Andy ready for his son to know who he is? Because the Andy I know would hit up Grindr and go on three or four Grindr dates an evening – and these are people who are pretty reputable sources,” she said.

Then she went deep with her accusations that Andy was into hard drugs.

“I don’t even want to talk about the drugs and the partying, not now anyways, but we can get back to that. I can accuse him all I want and I’m not talking about marijuana,” she claimed.

However, Danielle’s former publicist was quick to come to Andy’s defense and called her allegations “disgraceful”.

He stated, “WWHL (Watch What Happens Live) and Andy were always respectful and professional toward Danielle and constantly went above-and-beyond to accommodate her needs and give her a voice.”

“She was always shown empathy and understanding and given a fair platform on which to express herself. I find her comments to be untrue and, quite frankly, disgraceful.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.