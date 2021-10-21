Controversial MAFS star Chris Williams reflects on ‘mentally challenging’ days as he celebrates 29th birthday

Chris Williams reflects on his mental health. Pic credit: Lifetime

Controversial Married at First Sight star Chris Williams had quite the week so he found a way to wind down in the Bahamas in celebration of his 29th birthday.

Chris took some well-needed time away to focus on his mental health after he exploded on social media only days ago.

Following his explosive rant aimed at ex-fiancee Mercedes — then a series of apologies to Paige Banks and his former friend, Pastor Dwight — the former MAFS cast member deleted everything from his page and asked fans for prayers.

But now he’s back on social media and giving thanks for his birthday.

Chris Williams reflects on mentally challenging days

The Married at First Sight star is known for going off the rails and has taken aim at several of his past co-stars and even the MAFS experts since leaving the show. He even blasted ex-wife Paige and accused her of being a liar after viewers sided with her following his terrible treatment of Paige during their short marriage

A few days ago, however, Chris set his sights on his ex-fiancee Mercedes and revealed on social media that she had lied to him about being pregnant. She in turn responded with proof of her pregnancy and urged Chris to get help for his mental issues.

Chris just took some well-needed time to focus on his mental health and he did it thousands of miles away in the Caribbean. He recently posted a photo from a beach in Atlantis, Bahamas, and appeared to be in good spirits.

A few hours ago he also shared a birthday post and wrote, “I prayed coming into this day! I want God to be a part of 29 and beyond. There were days in 28 that were mentally challenging. Days I had no clue whether I would make it through to see 29 or not, but God brought me through!”

Chris Williams posts mystery woman on Instagram

Since wiping his Instagram page clean only three days ago, Chris has also shared several posts to his page in celebration of his 29th birthday.

It seems Chris is back in the U.S as he posted videos of his birthday celebration, which he said took place in Miami.

However, the one post that caught our eye — and will certainly have tongues wagging — is one of Chris and a mystery woman posted only minutes ago.

“The birthday boy!!! Thank you for making this birthday special!” wrote Chris before demanding that MAFS fans “respect my privacy.”

The Married at First Sight star was smart enough to cover the woman’s face in the photo so we have no idea who she is, but it appears they dined at STK Steakhouse in Miami. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Chris reveals more about the mystery woman.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.