Controversial Dancing with the Stars celeb willing to return for all-star season

Carole Baskin on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars held an all-star competition during its 15th season.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, some fans thought the 30th season was the perfect time for another all-star break, but it didn’t happen.

However, if Dancing with the Stars does have another All-Star Season, there is one controversial contestant who said she would love to return to the show.

Carole Baskin said she would take part in a Dancing with the Stars All-Star Season if invited.

Carole Baskin wants to return to Dancing with the Stars

Season 15 saw some of the best of the best return to Dancing with the Stars to compete for another Mirrorball trophy. Melissa Rycroft won the season.

Despite the public sentiment, Carole Baskin considers herself an all-star and would love to return for another go.

Carole competed in Season 29 with Pasha Pashkov as her partner. She ended up as the second person eliminated from the series that season.

In the first week, she performed the paso doble to Eye of the Tiger by Survivor. Her 11 (4, 4, 3) was the lowest score of the first week.

In Week 2, Carole danced the Viennese waltz to What’s New Pussycat by Tom Jones and finished with a 16 (6, 5, 5).

In Week 3, it was Disney Night, and Carole performed a samba to Circle of Life from The Lion King, which earned her the week’s lowest score of 12 (5, 4, 3). Only four other dancers scored below a 20, with the next lowest a 15.

Carole went home that night.

However, Carole wants another chance.

On an episode of Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Carole said “I would do [the show again]. I don’t think that would happen though, because I didn’t last anywhere near as long as most of their stars do.”

She then said if there was a “second chance” for the “losers,” she would go back in a second.

Carole loved her time on Dancing with the Stars

Despite the early elimination and not performing well, Carole said she loved the opportunity of going on Dancing with the Stars, saying it was like “joining a family.”

“I didn’t care what people thought of me, but it really gave me the opportunity to get the main story out there, which is the fact that we’re going to lose the tiger in the wild in the next five years or so if we don’t stop this cub petting right now,” Carole said.

“It’s just creating a legal smokescreen for all of the illegal poaching that is sucking these cats right out of the wild.”

“I really thank the people at Dancing With the Stars for giving me not only the platform on their show, but they also lined up so much press that the entire time, talking about protecting big cats. So that was a huge, huge opportunity.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return to ABC in late 2022.