Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Connor Saeli claims Mike Johnson slid into Clare Crawley’s DMs before she met Dale Moss


By
Mike Johnson and Connor Saeli
Mike Johnson and Connor Saeli joke about sliding into Clare’s DMs. Pic credit: ABC

Connor Saeli has grown close with Mike Johnson after their time on The Bachelorette.

Both guys competed on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and both guys went to Mexico to compete on Bachelor In Paradise.

Through those experiences, these two guys became great friends and they are spending time together during the quarantine.

This week, a new video surfaced of Connor challenging Mike in regards to Clare Crawley.

Connor Saeli jokes that Mike Johnson slid into Clare’s DMs

The video in question was shared on @bachelornation.scoop’s Instagram account. In the video, Connor is asking Mike about Clare and Dale’s relationship.

He wants Mike’s thoughts on whether Dale and Clare chatted prior to the show, simply because of their quick connection and decision to get engaged after just 12 days.

At the end of the video, Connor asks Mike if he thought that Dale slid into Clare’s DMs as Mike had done.

Mike laughs it off.

Connor and Mike
Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

If what Connor said in the video is true, then it sounds like Mike may have tried to hit up Clare behind the scenes prior to her becoming The Bachelorette.

Mike didn’t share whether Clare replied to him. She’s happily engaged to Dale these days.

Connor Saeli and Mike Johnson have their own experiences on television

As for Connor and Mike, they have their own failed relationships and escapades. While Hannah Brown didn’t give Mike a chance after The Bachelorette, he was briefly linked to Demi Lovato.

Mike has released a book about focusing on the love you have for yourself first before you start looking for love with someone else. He has also been sharing his thoughts on Clare and Dale’s quick romance.

Mike has revealed that he doesn’t understand how someone can fall in love so fast. He has also joked that Dale will be in big trouble if he’s using Clare for fame.

As for Connor, he didn’t make it far on Hannah’s season. He made more of a name for himself on Bachelor In Paradise, as he appeared to show up for one woman specifically, someone he had met at a wedding.

Connor decided to leave paradise right before Whitney Fransway arrived. She ended up finding him at the hotel and they gave it a shot. The two dated briefly and was linked via social media to the same locations, but they never went public with their romance.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Mary Jane
Mary Jane is a fan of everything Teen Mom and The Bachelor, and also covers a host of other popular shows like The Masked Singer,... read more
Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments