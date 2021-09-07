Connor Brennan and Victoria Paul spotted together after leaving Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise stars Victoria Paul and Connor Brennan were spotted together after filming for BIP wrapped, and fans wonder if the two are dating. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise stars Connor Brennan and Victoria Paul have been spending time together after Mexico.

Both Connor and Victoria struck out and didn’t find love on Bachelor in Paradise, but now it looks like they might be exploring a connection with each other that they didn’t have a chance to consider on the show.

One TikTok user and Bachelor fan spotted the Bachelor in Paradise stars during a night out in Nashville.

“Not me seeing Connor B and Victoria P in the club… And yes I got a random man to film me dancing in front of them #nashville #bachelorinparadise,” the user captioned the clip.

In the first part of the video, Victoria has her hand on Connor’s chest.

The remainder of the video shows separate instances of the two dancing and leaning into each other to talk over the loud club music.

“Let’s see if she remembers his name,” one user joked, referencing how she couldn’t remember James’ name on the show when she was trying to get a rose.

Connor even showed up on the post to drop a comment, confirming it was the two of them.

He joked, “they’re married now.”

Pic credit: @cparker101/TikTok

Based on Connor’s sarcastic comment, it’s likely that the two are just friends, but that doesn’t mean things can’t change.

Connor recently professed his feelings for Jessenia

After Connor didn’t receive a rose during Week 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, he took to Instagram to profess his feelings for Jessenia.

He dedicated a song to her that he wrote during his last day filming for Bachelor in Paradise.

In the caption, he revealed, “Jessenia was actually the person i was most excited to meet on the beach, and that she was the one person who still made me SO nervous.”

Jessenia seemingly responded positively to the song, but it doesn’t seem like it was enough for the two to get together.

Perhaps Jessenia is still with Chris Conran, whom she’s currently dating on Bachelor in Paradise.

How Bachelor in Paradise ended for Connor and Victoria P.

Connor and Victoria P. both had short stints on Bachelor in Paradise.

Victoria was trying to get a rose from James, although it was clear she wasn’t super into him.

She almost pulled it off until Tammy Ly attempted to expose her for having a boyfriend outside of the show.

Victoria denied the rumors, but she still broke it off with James and left the show.

She later explained she had been dating someone before the show, but they had broken up in May before filming.

Connor’s run on Bachelor in Paradise was only slightly longer.

He was dating Maurissa Gunn on the show. He gave her his rose, but her head was turned when Riley Christian entered.

Riley took her on a date, and the two even went to the boom boom room.

Once Connor found that out, he knew he wasn’t likely getting a rose from Maurissa.

Unfortunately for him, he didn’t get a rose from anyone and had to leave the island.

Perhaps both Connor and Victoria P. commiserating about their short experiences on Bachelor in Paradise together and form a connection through that.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.