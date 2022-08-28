Colin MacRae wants to meet Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans at boat shows – Here’s what we know

Colin MacRae has events planned to meet Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. Pic credit: Bravo

Colin MacRae wants to meet Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans at boat shows, and here’s how you can hang with the hunky engineer.

From the first-time viewers saw Colin on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, his good looks and witty charm made him a fan favorite.

Colin’s Season 3 return only gained him more attention from fans, especially because of the bromance between him, Gary King, and chef Marcos Spaziani.

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wait to see if Colin returns for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, he’s been giving them opportunities to meet him in person.

Earlier this week, Colin and Marcos reunited for a fun-filled evening with fans in Los Angeles at the chef’s restaurant.

Now the hot engineer has revealed he’s headed to the east coast to make a couple of appearances.

Colin MacRae wants to meet Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans

Hot on the heels of spending time with his family in New Zealand, Colin’s hanging in the United States for a little bit.

Colin used Instagram to share a picture of himself and his friend to announce he will be at two east coast boat shows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I have some exciting news! We will be at both the Newport (RI) boat show mid September, AND the Annapolis boat show mid October this year! Come down and say what’s up! We will be at the YouTuber booth at certain times every day 🤙🏻” he captioned the photo.

Along with being a reality television star, Colin has his own YouTube channel Parlay Revival which has followed his journey of rebuilding a hurricane-damaged Catamaran.

The boats finally finished with Colin and crew gearing up for an epic Pacific crossing in 2023.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin MacRae shares more details about his appearances

Following his initial post, Colin took to his Instagram Stories to reveal some more details about his upcoming attendance at the Newport and Annapolis boat show.

One image featured Colin looking fine and lying in bed as he let it be known he will post the times that he will be at the boat show later. The other two images were directed at giving discount codes to those interested in meeting him at the events.

Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

Colin MacRae has given Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to look forward to as they wonder if the engineer will return for another season. Unfortunately, with the timing of Season 4 filming and Colin’s trip home, the odds of him being back for Season 4 aren’t too great.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.