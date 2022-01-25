Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan-favorite Colin has found love again. Pic credit: Bravo

Colin MacRae confirms he has a new girlfriend ahead of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, but the relationship is not new.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht introduced fans to Colin, the chief engineer on Parsifal III. Colin was the only crew member in a relationship, and he stayed faithful to his then-girlfriend Martina Alvarez the entire time.

The couple survived Colin filming the show only to break up a few months later. Colin praised his time with Martina but chose to keep details regarding the split private.

It looks like the love bug has bitten Colin once again. The chief engineer revealed he’s in a relationship with his girlfriend, Silvia Latini, on social media and his YouTube channel.

Colin shared several photos on Instagram to introduce Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans to his new lady love.

“Everyone meet @silvi4s. She’s my girlfriend. Been almost a year now but we chose to keep it private. But we announced it on YouTube today. Link to the episode is in my bio. Cats outa the bag!” Colin wrote on the social media post.

Some of Colin’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht pals popped up in the comment section, expressing their happiness for him. Captain Glenn Shephard, Dani Soares, and Sydney Zaruba had something to say about Colin’s announcement.

Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

Dani and Colin became very close during Season 2. Colin defended Dani after Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux confirmed he was the father of her daughter, something Colin and the rest of the Season 2 cast already knew.

Who is Colin’s girlfriend Silvia Latini?

According to her Instagram bio, Silvia is a digital creator and backpacker. Silvia confirmed in her bio she is living with Colin in Panama.

Colin and Silvia announced their relationship together on YouTube. In the video, Colin and his crew prepare to get his restored sailboat ready for its first trip in the water. Those who know Colin know he’s been working on the project for a long time, so it’s a milestone moment for sure.

Silvia kisses Colin in the video sparking him to reveal they are a couple and have been together for a long time. Colin also shared that his lady love was getting ready to go back to Italy to deal with a family emergency.

Yesterday the trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 dropped, confirming speculation Colin returned for another season. Based on the timeline of Colin MacRae and Silvia Latini’s relationship, it looks like they were together when the show was filmed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.