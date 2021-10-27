Cody Rigsby earns People’s Choice Awards nomination for Dancing With the Stars

Cody Rigsby on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards just released their nominees for television and movies for this year’s awards, and Dancing With the Stars received a few nominations.

Cody Rigsby picked up a nomination for Best Competition Contestant of 2021 for his performance on DWTS.

Here is what you need to know about this year’s People’s Choice Awards and Cody Rigsby’s nomination.

Cody Rigsby’s People’s Choice nomination for DWTS

Cody Rigsby came to Dancing With the Stars with a very different claim to fame. He is a celebrity Peloton trainer, one of the most popular trainers for people who exercise at home with their Peloton bikes.

He is one of the most sought-after trainers, and that meant he came onto Dancing With the Stars with a massive fanbase of people he has helped get into shape over the years.

He also has a background in dance, but not in ballroom dancing.

However, Cody’s experience on Dancing With the Stars has been anything but fun and there is hope that his nomination for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards might help somewhat.

His partner, Cheryl Burke, tested positive for COVID-19 the day before their Week 2 dance. The judges allowed them to use their rehearsal footage, but then three days later, Cody tested positive, putting them out for another week. They were allowed to dance separately and virtually for Week 3.

For the back-to-back Week 4 dances, Cody and Cheryl only had a few days to prepare once Cody’s quarantine period ended and their low scores left a bad taste in their mouths.

However, they rebounded and came out for Horror Night, scoring their highest scores to date with a 36 out of 40.

Now, Cody Rigsby is hoping his luck turns around on the last few weeks of Dancing With the Stars and has a People’s Choice Award nomination to help make him smile too.

The People’s Choice 2021 Best Competition Contestant nominations

There are eight nominees for the category of Best Competition Contestant at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Dancing With the Stars has two people up for the award. These are Cody Rigsby and JoJo Siwa, both competing in the fall season of the show.

The Masked Singer has two people up for the award, with singer JoJo and rap star Wiz Khalifa both nominated.

The Bachelor franchise has two people nominated. Katie Thurston from The Bachelorette and Matt James from The Bachelor are both nominated. Matt James was also on Dancing With the Stars.

There are also two people from RuPaul’s Drag Race up for the award, with Gottmik and Symone both picking up a nomination.

You can vote on who you want to win at the People’s Choice Awards by clicking here.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.