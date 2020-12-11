CODI on Shark Tank: What makes this Pillar Learning robot special and where can you buy one?

Viewers are introduced to CODI on Shark Tank, as the product is presented before the panel of sharks who get to decide if the smart toy is worth investing some of their capital.

Based on the technology, it appears that the Pillar Learning robot will be quite popular amongst them, as it provides a fun and engaging way for kids to learn and participate in daily habits.

Here’s what you need to know about CODI from Pillar Learning and where to buy one for the holidays or thereafter.

What does CODI the Pillar Learning robot do?

CODI is the latest smart technology designed to helps kids along in their development when they’re not learning in a classroom. The interactive toy, designed for ages 12 months and up, arrived on the Shark Tank episode on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Basically, it’s a storytelling robot, which can also serve as a DJ to provide classic songs for kids and keep them entertained. In addition, CODI can encourage good habits for children, such as taking naps, cleaning up after one’s self, and brushing teeth.

CODI’s library features 130 classic stories that use engaging voice actors and 100 classic songs for kids to sing and dance to. The robot uses Wi-Fi for functionality but can also play saved stories and songs offline. That makes it great for travel.

Part of the concept is to keep kids engaged, active, and productive without necessarily being glued to a screen, whether that’s a TV, tablet, or other devices.

What helps make CODI really unique is the AI technology it uses when interacting with children. As a smart robot, it will continually learn and adapt to a child’s interests for a more personalized experience that benefits them.

Parents can also download a free app to use in conjunction with CODI. This allows for controlling content, monitoring what the kids have been playing on the device, and setting up routines. The app also allows parents to communicate back and forth with their kids by voice messaging through CODI.

A 2018 video (below) gives some insight into why the product creator made the item and what makes it so great for kids.

It is the latest techie gadget to grace a Shark Tank episode, joining recent items like the SparkCharge portable charger and LIFTiD.

Based on CODI’s details, it seems like a no-brainer that at least one or more of the sharks would be interested in helping to get this smart robot out to more families and maybe add new concepts for what it can do.

Where can you buy CODI the Storytelling Robot?

Customers can purchase CODI the Storytelling Robot, at the Pillar Learning webpage, which ships the products from within the United States.

The smart robot toy has an original price of $124.99, but ahead of the holiday season, it’s been discounted to $99.99.

Along with the CODI device, also included is a USB charger, an adapter, and currently, a free blue snowsuit to outfit CODI in for the winter season. The jumpsuit was listed as a free limited time special, as of this writing.

There are also other outfits available as additional accessories. These include fun concepts like a monkey, unicorn, or dinosaur, as well as an occupational outfits pack, sold at varying costs.

More details are available about the smart robot at the website above. Pillar Learning also has an official Instagram page with all sorts of images, videos, reviews, and more to showcase just how great this item is for kids.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.